International Zeolite Announces Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, November 11, 2020 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Pearlman to the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark Pearlman to the International Zeolite Corp. board," said Ray Paquette, CEO. "Mark's deep experience and knowledge will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to grow our business and pursue new opportunities."

Mark spent 14 years at Hewlett Packard, where he last held the role of Worldwide Chief of Staff accountable for projects aimed at global sales force transformation, as well as leading efforts directed at integrating acquired companies in the HP portfolio. Prior to HP, for 13 years at Wal-Mart International, Mark was accountable for country wide logistics and supporting efforts to expand Wal-Mart's presence in Europe and Canada.

Mark has held several public sector board roles, including Vice Chair of the Ontario Food Terminal, North Americas 2nd largest wholesale produce terminal, and Chair of the Board of Referees, for Canada's Employment Insurance Commission.

He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CannAssist Group Inc, tasked with overseeing the development of plans that would see CannAssist as a global leader in the pharmaceutical production of cannabis related products.

Giving back to the community has always been a priority for Mark. He has participated as a board Member on several Non-Profits including Chair of FoodShare, Board Member of Mazon, President of Canada ORT, and Board member of JVS Toronto.

In addition to corporate and public sector leadership, Mark has consulted with government and private sector in the areas of Tele-Medicine, Electronics Waste Reduction Programs, and provided several private sector companies with facilitation of their strategic and tactical organization plans.

