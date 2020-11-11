VANCOUVER, November 11, 2020 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an update on its active exploration program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp of south-central British Columbia.

Photo mosaic of Perky trench showing vein outline sample results.

Assay results were received for two newly discovered quartz veins from the COD West area of the Gold Drop property. The veins, named Perky and Lively, were exposed in trenches that were excavated and sampled this season. The Perky vein lies about 420 metres southwest of the Lively vein.

The Perky vein was exposed over a strike length of 13.8 metres. It is vertically dipping and strikes northwest. A total of 7 rock samples were collected from the Perky vein, of which one was a grab sample and six were channel samples across the vein spaced at between 1.5 and 2.5 metres. The grab sample contained visible gold and assayed 47.6 grams per tonne gold. The channel samples assays ranged between 0.07 and 54.0 grams per tonne gold and the average width of the channel samples if 0.44 metres The length weighted average grade of the channel samples is 22.7 grams per tonne gold, 107.6 grams per tonne silver and 67.0 grams per tonnes tellurium over a sampled length of 10.3 metres (see table below).

Sample Width m Gold g/t Silver g/t Tellurium g/t D0006891 0.33 5.67 63.9 50.6 D0006892 0.70 54.0 194 134.0 D0006893 0.66 0.07 0.49 0.71 D0006894 0.32 31.50 184 75.0 D0006895 0.34 17.25 120 62.7 D0006896 0.29 14.75 94.0 71.1 D0004066 grab 47.6 303 397





Photo of excavator at Lively vein trench.

The Lively vein was exposed over 29.5 metres and ranges in width up to 0.2 metres. This vein dips near vertical and strikes northeast. A total of 10 samples were collected from the Lively vein, all of which were channel samples collected across the vein. The assay results for gold range from 0.13 to 6.94 grams per tonne and average 1.89 grams per tonnes gold.

The newly discovered Perky vein assay results are considered very significant and as such, further exploration work is planned. Drilling is scheduled in the coming weeks. The Lively vein is gold bearing and will be drill-tested at depth for increases in grade or width.

Map of Gold Drop Property showing areas of interest.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

