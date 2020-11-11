Aurwest Resources Announces New Director and Grant of Incentive Stock Options

CALGARY, November 11, 2020 - Aurwest Resources Corp. ("Aurwest" or the "Company") (CSE:AWR) is pleased to announce that effective November 10, 2020 the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Brian Prokop to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Prokop brings over 30 years of diversified resource and capital markets experience to Aurwest, and is currently the CEO, UDP, AR & CCO at Link Plan Management Inc. as a licensed Portfolio Manager. Mr. Prokop is currently a Director with Aloha Brands Inc. a private Cannabis & Hemp business in Canada, and has previously held positions which include the CFO & Director of CE Brands Inc., Director of Rock Oil Resources Ltd., President & Co-Founder of Smashing Bottles Inc. and Chairman & CEO of Elchelon Foods/The Original Turducken Inc. Mr. Prokop served as Chief Executive Officer of Argent Energy Trust, Vice President, Capital Markets of Daylight Energy Ltd, Director, and held a senior role in Institutional Equity Sales at National Bank Financial, served as Vice President, Oil and Gas Specialist, Equity Sales at Canaccord Capital Corporation and was a Senior Oil and Gas Analyst at Peters & Co. In addition, Mr. Prokop held various technical and financial roles at Talisman Energy and Shell Canada.

Mr. Prokop is a Professional Engineer (Geological, Earth Sciences) and graduated from the University of Manitoba (1983) and received his MBA, Finance from the University of Calgary (1991) and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

The Company's Board has also authorized and approved an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to be granted to Mr. Prokop and a consultant of the Company under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Stock Options have an exercise price of CDN $0.065 per share and an expiry date of November 11, 2022.

The grant of options is subject to the policies and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Further information regarding Aurwest is available on the company's website of SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aurwest Resources Corp.

"Colin Christensen"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information please contact:

Colin Christensen

Telephone: (403) 483-8363

Email: cchristensen@aurwestresources.com

Website: www.aurwestresources.com

About Aurwest Resources Corporation

Aurwest is a Canadian-based junior resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold, silver and other precious and base metal properties in North America. The Company currently holds a 100% interest in the Stellar copper/gold Project, located approximately 25 kilometers southwest of Houston British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Information

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Aurwest Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/615971/Aurwest-Resources-Announces-New-Director-and-Grant-of-Incentive-Stock-Options