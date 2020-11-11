RT Minerals Corp. Intersects 33.1 Metres of 2.81 Grams per Tonne Gold ("g/t Au") Including 8 Metres of 9.43 g/t Au and up to 1 Metre of 24.49 g/t Au at Link-Catharine RLDZ Gold Property near Kirkland Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, November 11, 2020 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company") announces that it has intersected significant gold mineralization on the Link Catharine RLDZ Property (the "Property") located 25 km SSE of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The Property is comprised of 15 unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block within the Larder Lake Mining Division, Province of Ontario.

Further to the Company's news release of October 14, 2020, a total of seven holes have been drilled at core lengths of up to 183 m. The first hole has intersected significant gold mineralization as follows:

Hole No.

From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t CA 20-01

19 20 1 1.66 CA 20-01

24 24.85 0.85 4.54 CA 20-01

31.9 65 33.1 2.81 CA 20-01 including 36.85 62 25.15 3.54 CA 20-01 including 47 55 8 9.43 CA 20-01 including 50 54 4 14.89 CA 20-01 including 52 53 1 24.49

The drill hole intersected ultramafic-basalt, green carbonate, and deformed ultramafic-komatiite, quartz veins/stringers with pyrite. The 4 metre interval from 50 to 54 metres (14.89 g/t Au) includes quartz veins with volcanic fragments, well mineralized in places with up to 10% semi-massive fine to coarse pyrite.

Further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization and the zone.

Assays are pending on the remaining six holes from the current drill program.

Access to the Property is by vehicle on all weather and seasonal roads. Gold mineralization occurs on the Property in zones of quartz veined iron and green fuchsitic carbonate altered rocks with minor amounts of visible sulphides. Mineralization and the favourable geology is associated with the north-south Pacaud Fault and Deformation Zone.

Strongly altered rocks favourable for gold exist on the Property in an approximately 400 metre wide by 2.5 kilometre long N-S trending deformation zone along the Pacaud Fault. Much of the deformation zone is covered by overburden and has not been drilled. The Property has only been tested to shallow depths of less than 150m from surface.

The Company may earn a 100% interest in the Property by paying an aggregate of $200,000 cash, issuing 1,950,000 common shares and incurring $1,000,000 in work expenditures over a five year period as detailed in the Company's news release dated September 28, 2020.

Assaying was carried out by Swastika Laboratories Ltd. of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The above assays were completed by fire assay with gravimetric finish carried out on the higher grade samples.

Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for RT Minerals Corp. and approves the technical content of this news release.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". In addition to the Link Catherine RLDZ property option, the Company holds 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario. The Norwalk property is contiguous to the south boundary of the Wawa Gold Project, held by Red Pine Exploration Inc. The Norwalk property is comprised of three unpatented mineral claims consisting of 29 units with a total area of 445 hectares. Several mineralized zones occur on the Norwalk property including the Norwalk Gold Mine (Au), the Fred C Shaft (Au), the Gananoque Vein (Au), the Barton Occurrence (Au, Fe) and the Red Quartz Carbonate Zone ("RQCZ") discovered by 2017 and 2018 drilling by the Company.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

