Minera IRL Requested Halt of Share Trading

LIMA, Nov. 11, 2020 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera IRL" or the "Company"), (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) announces that trading of its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) has been halted today at the Company’s request pending the release of material news by the Company. The Lima Stock Exchange (“BVL”) has also halted trading.



The Company intends to disseminate a press release describing the material news tomorrow morning.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Minera IRL Ltd.

Gerardo P?rez Executive Chairman



+51 1 418 - 1230



Diego Benavides

CEO and Director

+51 1 418 - 1230

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.