Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

ST HELIER, Nov. 12, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notification on November 11, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on November 10, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Caledonia Mining Corporation plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, DE, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 10/11/2020 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 11/11/2020 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% 0.47% 5.55% 12,118,823 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.80% 0.64% 5.45%





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00BF0XVB15 615,577 5.07% SUBTOTAL 8. A 615,577 5.07% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights Securities Lending 25,200 0.20% SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 25,200 0.20% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 32,901 0.27% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 32,901 0.27%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X Namexv % of voting rights if it equals

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold % of voting rights through

financial instruments if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is

higher than the notifiable

threshold

See Attachment 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team



James Michael



020 7743 3650







Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Date of completion 11 November, 2020





Section 9 Attachment



Namexv % of voting rights if it equals

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold % of voting rights

through financial instruments

if it equals or is higher than

the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals

or is higher than the

notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l. BlackRock Japan Holdings GK BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. BlackRock, Inc. Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.