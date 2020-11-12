P2 Gold Appoints Ken McNaughton as a Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2020 - P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that its Board of Directors has appointed Ken McNaughton as a director of the Company.



Mr. McNaughton recently retired as the Chief Exploration Officer at Pretium Resources Inc. At Pretium, Mr. McNaughton had been responsible for Pretium’s greenfield exploration programs since joining the Company in 2011, shortly after it was formed to advance the early exploration-stage Brucejack Project. He had led the exploration programs for both the Brucejack and Snowfield projects prior to their acquisition by Pretium and had been responsible for the exploration program in 2009, when bonanza-grade drilling results established Brucejack as a high-grade gold discovery. Most recently, Mr. McNaughton led Pretium’s exploration of its Bowser Claims, which border the Company’s Todd Creek Property to the west.

The Company also reports that Julian Kemp has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective November 11, 2020. Mr. Kemp joined the Board prior to the initial public offering of the Company, Chaired the Audit Committee and provided the Board with a depth of knowledge and experience in the areas of finance and corporate governance. The Company thanks Mr. Kemp for his contributions.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

