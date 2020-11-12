Golden Independence Engages Permitting Consultants

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (FSE: 6NN) (OTC Pink: GIDMF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged EM Strategies, Inc. ("EM Strategies") of Reno, Nevada to assist with the permitting for the Company's flagship Independence gold project in Battle Mountain, Nevada.

"Management has engaged EM Strategies at this early stage to get a jump on the permitting process at Independence," commented CEO, Tim Henneberry. "We want to ensure all critical path items required to advance Independence toward production can be completed in a timely manner, allowing submission of the permit application immediately after completion of our planned H2/2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment."

Richard Delong, President of EM Strategies, commented, "The Bureau of Land Management's permitting timeline is 18 to 20 months from the submission of a Plan of Operations. As the Independence project lies within the Nevada Gold Mines' Plan of Operations, it is anticipated that the Project can rely on much of what has already been approved by the BLM and State."

About EM Strategies, Inc.

EM Strategies (http://www.emstrats.com/) is a multidisciplinary environmental consulting firm assisting development, industrial, utility, and natural resource industries with property development needs, evaluation of environmental effects and compliance with ever-changing regulations. EM Strategies is an employee-owned, client-focused Company operating successfully since incorporation in 2000. Based in Reno and Elko, Nevada, EM Strategies has served natural resource and other development clients throughout the western United States (US) specializing in third party and proponent-based work with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), US Forest Service (USFS), and state and local governments.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture owned 61.5% by Barrick Gold Corp. and 38.5% by Newmont Corp..

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

R. Tim Henneberry

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.250.715.5329

Email: t.henneberry@goldenindependence.co

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements relating to plans and results of exploration and the magnitude and quality of the Independence Property, the Company's near term exploration plans and the preparation of an updated mineral resource statement for the Independence Property. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties; (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties and the risk that such results cause the Company to elect to terminate the Option Agreement; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/67912