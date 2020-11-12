Hanstone Gold Corp. Intersects 2.25 m Grading 6.18 g/t Au and 47.78 g/t Ag, 0.8 m Grading 10.8 g/t

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) ("Hanstone" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the first set of assay results from 12 of the 21 HQ diamond drill holes completed in its 2020 drill program at the Company's 100% owned DOC Property located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle Mining District.

The first 12 drill holes included in this release totaling 1,473 meters focused on investigating historically reported surface and drill-indicated gold mineralization to verify results and expand the footprint of the known zones along strike and at depth. The remaining 9 drill holes totalling 1,251 meters are still awaiting finalized assay results and QA/QC validation. The remaining drill holes were targeted primarily based on the geological information gained in the earlier holes of the drilling campaign combined with known historical information and drilling results.

Raymond Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanstone, stated:

"Management is very pleased that the initial assay results demonstrate significant gold intercepts in this first round of drilling from depths as shallow as 6 meters and as deep as 180 meters. These results confirm our belief, based upon historical drill results and recent geological surveys, that the DOC Property has the geologic potential to host numerous systems of mineralization, both near surface and at greater depths. Due to the shortened 2020 drilling season, the 2020 drill program consisted of shallow drill holes where only 2 of 21 drill holes exceeded 200 meters in depth. Our planned 2021 drill program will include deeper holes to further evaluate the full depth of mineralization while continuing to expand the strike extent of the current zones and to outline additional prospective target areas on the DOC Property."

Drilling results of gold intersection highlights from this initial batch of 12 drill holes include:

Table 1: DOC Gold Intersection Highlights

Drill Hole Interval (m) Grade Au (g/t) Q19-20-04 2.25 6.18 Q26-20-01 1.97 5.10 Q26-20-03 6.00 2.20 including 0.80 10.80 DC-20-01 6.00 1.58 including 2.90 2.92 and 0.50 7.41 DC-20-03 7.02 2.27

All significant intervals of mineralization from the current batch of 12 drill holes are shown in Table 2 below. The 2020 drill program results included numerous other intersections ranging from 0.50 to 0.99 g/t Au which are not shown in Table 2. Complete assays of all mineralized sections will be posted on the Company's website including low grade intervals within the reported higher grade mineralized intercepts as soon as the data is available.

Table 2: DOC Drilling Intersections - Average Assay Grades

Drill Hole Azimuth Dip Avg Grade

Au (g/t) Avg Grade

Ag (g/t) From Depth

(m) To Depth

(m) Interval

(m) DC-20-01 020° -50° 1.39 - 155.15 156.55 1.40 1.88 - 175.00 180.00 5.00 including 2.92 - 176.00 178.90 2.90 and 7.41 - 176.94 177.44 0.50 DC-20-02 186° -45° 1.39 - 28.00 30.40 2.40 4.36 96.50 59.20 59.40 0.20 DC-20-03 191° -45° 2.27 - 82.18 89.20 7.02 GR-20-04 198° -45° 1.33 12.20 15.67 16.09 0.42 Q19-20-03 225° -45° 1.21 - 8.17 9.24 1.07 Q19-20-04 175° -45° 6.18 47.78 6.80 9.05 2.25 Q26-20-01 178° -45° 5.10 - 42.83 44.80 1.97 Q26-20-03 178° -80° 2.20 - 72.00 78.00 6.00 including 10.80 - 74.00 74.80 0.80 Q28-20-01 200° -45° 1.73 - 15.00 16.00 1.00

Notes:

Au analysis is by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 2 AT)

Ag analysis is by aqua regia digestion ICP multielement analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia)

Ag values >100 ppm were reanalyzed by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 1 AT)

Figure 1: 2020 Drill Collar Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6279/68024_738dc3ed34e1498b_001full.jpg

Quality Assurance, Quality Control & Technical Disclosure:

The 2020 drilling and exploration was conducted under the supervision of Tyler Fiolleau, P.Geo. and Darren Slugsoki, P.Geo., both of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. A thorough chain-of-custody and QA/QC program was carried out during the 2020 drill program on all the HQ diameter, half-core split samples. The implemented QA/QC procedures included the insertion of certified standard control samples, duplicates, and blanks to ensure proper calibration of lab equipment. Sample analyses are being conducted by TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Gold analysis is determined by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 2 AT). Silver analysis is determined by aqua regia digestion ICP multielement analysis (TSL Labs Method ICP-MS Aqua Regia), Ag values exceeding 100 ppm were reanalyzed by fire assay with Gravimetric finish (FA/Gravimetric 1 AT).

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (CEO & Principal Geologist, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (President & Senior Geologist, Axiom), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Hanstone:

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

