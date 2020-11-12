Tarachi to Mobilize Second Diamond Drill

VANCOUVER, Nov. 12, 2020 - Tarachi Gold Corp. (CSE:TRG) ("Tarachi" or the "Company") Tarachi is pleased to announce that the Company will mobilize a man portable diamond drill to commence drill testing known high-grade gold bearing structures on the San Javier Concession. The HQ diamond drilling program will focus along a north-west trending shear structure where holes SJA-14-002/004 encountered high-grade gold values. These holes are approximately 100 metres apart with no other drilling completed between or down-dip.

Significant Historical Drilling Results at San Javier Concession:

Hole Number Gold (g/tonne) Core Length (m) SJA14-002 34.5 5.0 SJA14-004 24.3 3.0 (True width of the gold mineralization is not known)

Highlights

Shear zone gold mineralization at San Javier remains open along strike and to depth and may widen with depth.

Mineralization is hosted within andesitic volcanics with an intrusive immediately adjacent.

During this summer and from previous work there is possible mineralization under cover over hundreds of meters to the south along the projected shear zone trend as suggested by altered float.

Tarachi President and CEO, Lorne Warner stated "We are excited to start our first phase of drilling soon at San Javier with nine proposed holes for a total of 864 metres, once completed the style and structural controls to mineralization will become better understood and further drilling will be proposed."

Figure 1: Tarachi North Area. San Javier – Mineralization host in sheared, brecciated and altered volcanics and mineralization open along strike and to depth.

Figure 2: San Javier – Geology and Structures. Concession is associated with sub-vertical hydrothermal breccias hosted in quartz-monzonite intrusives. Primary target is shear zone tested by holes SJA-14-03 and SJA-14-04. These holes cut the north-west trending shear zone. Possible mineralization under cover over hundreds of meters to the southwest as suggested by altered surface float.

La Dura Underground Drilling Program.

Drilling continues at the historical La Dura underground mine located approximately 6 kilometres west of the Mulatos mine. Samples from 2 drill holes are now currently at the laboratory with assay results for both holes anticipated within the next 1-2 weeks.

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, President, CEO and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

