Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces the Results of Its Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, November 12, 2020 - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV:CDC)(OTC PINK:CADIF) ("Cadillac") is pleased to announce the results of the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders which was held on November 11th at the Corporation's head office in Pickering.

The Corporation is pleased to report that all items that were set out in the Notice of the Meeting were duly passed at the AGM including the approval of the sale of the Thierry Mine Project, the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP., as the Corporation's Auditor, the re-approval of the Corporation's current stock option plan, the approval to grant the directors of the Corporation the ability to undertake a consolidation of the Corporations share capital at a range between a one for three and a one for ten basis, and the election of the Directors (Norman Brewster, Neil Novak, Maurice Stekel and Rahim Allani).

Contact Information

For more information regarding Cadillac, please visit the Company's website www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 905 837 2000.

