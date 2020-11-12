Exploits Discovery Corp. Commences District-Scale SGH Soil Sampling Program At The Dog Bay and True Grit Gold Projects

Vancouver, November 12th, 2020 - Exploits Discovery Corp. , ("Exploits" or the "Company") (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an extensive, district-scale Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program at its Dog Bay, and True Grit Gold Projects. The multi-crew program will cumulatively collect approximately 3,000 samples at individual sites across these projects, which are designed to delineate high priority targets for future drilling.

Program Highlights

- The program will consist of 3,000 SGH soil samples covering approximately 6.5 km2 distributed across the Dog Bay and True Grit Gold Projects. - The Dog Bay project will consist of 2,000 SGH soil samples testing 4 km of strike length adjacent to the Appleton Fault Zone, along disrupted magnetic high ridges coincident with overlying spotty outcrop containing assays up to 25.12 g/t Au in outcrop. - The True Grit project contains drilling with intercepts up to 117m of 0.60 g/t Au and an Au-As-Sb anomaly over a 0.80 x 2.6km area that will be followed up with 1,000 SGH samples to focus on delineating higher grade zones and surficial expression of the known mineralized zones. - This work, along with compilation of historic geophysics and prospecting, will be combined within the Goldspot AI targeting model, which proved successful with New Found Gold.

Michael Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Exploits, commented: "Exploits Discovery Corp. is excited to execute the largest SGH soil programs ever conducted in the Exploits Subzone. Recent success with SGH soil sampling in glacial till covered areas, such as Great Bear Resources delineation of LP Fault Zone in Red Lake, and with the glaciation history of Newfoundland, SGH samples will give us insight as to what is occurring at bed rock underneath the till cover to aid in developing our target portfolio towards discovery."

About the SGH Survey

Actlabs describes the SGH survey as follows: "Actlabs' Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) analysis is a high-performance deep penetrating geochemistry which has successfully shown the presence of deeply buried mineral deposits. The survey technique involves the collection of near surface soils, peat, humus, till, and sand in the field and then desorbing the weakly bound heavy hydrocarbons in the C5-C17 carbon series range at the laboratory from sample material. The desorbed organic compounds are collected and introduced into a Gas Chromatograph/Mass Spectrometer (GC/MS) where over 160 of these heavier hydrocarbon compounds are measured. The analysis identifies a mixture of hydrocarbon compounds that provide a highly confident, unique fingerprint that identifies mineralization under thick cover. Measurements do not recognize inorganic content in the samples; therefore, the results do not reflect mobilized anomalies or any nugget affect. SGH in tandem with geophysics is a cost-effective technique to improve drill targeting success."

About Exploits' Dog Bay Gold Project/Soil Sampling Program

Exploits' 100% owned highway-accessible Dog Bay Project is located on the Port Albert Peninsula 50km north of Gander, Newfoundland, and consists of 485 mineral claims totalling 121.25 km2. The property straddles the northern extent of the valued Appleton Fault Zone and Dog Bay Line and contains assays of up to 25.12 g/t Au in outcrop, 233 g/t Au in subcrop, and 16,025 ppb Au in sediment (Quinlan, 2016) over an undrilled strike length of 4km.

Current exploration is targeting structurally controlled, epizonal orogenic gold mineralization at Dog Bay with glacial till masking potential gold mineralization. Gold mineralization in spotty outcrop, constrained to an access trail with the rest of the property untested, over disruptive magnetic high ridges (Figure 1) highlight the prospectivity of the target area for the sample program to uncover. Multiple crews are expected to sample approximately 2,000 locations at a sample spacing of 25m based on 100m spaced lines, covering 4km of strike length.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Regional geophysics (airborne magnetic total field data shown) illustrating several magnetic high ridges, trending parallel to the Appleton Fault, coincident with gold in soil and outcrop samples.

About Exploits' True Grit Gold Project/Soil Sampling Program

The Company's 100% owned highway-accessible True Grit Project is located in south central Newfoundland, 12km north of the town of Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir and consists of 984 mineral claims totaling 246 km2. The property straddles the southernmost extent of the prospective Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB) Line fault zone which is overlain by St. Joseph's Cove Group siliciclastic sediments of the Exploits Subzone. Historic exploration returned diamond drill intercepts of up to 117 m of 0.60 g/t Au, incl 26 m of 0.83 g/t Au from surface (Moydow Mines, 2005), channel samples of 15.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m and grab samples of 30.2 g/t Au (Teck, 1990). These results are historic in nature and have yet to be verified by the Company.

Exploration at True Grit is targeting structurally controlled, epizonal orogenic gold mineralization, similar to that in Dog Bay. With historic shallow, broadly gold mineralized intercepts in drilling with poor understanding of structural control, the SGH program is designed to potentially highlight the strike of mineralization at bedrock, which is covered by a thick till layer. Drilling followed up on Au-As-Sb anomalies in soil (Figure 2), however glacial transport could be masking the source which the SGH samples will attempt to uncover. Multiple crews are expected to sample approximately 1,000 locations at a sample spacing of 25 m based on 100 m spaced lines, covering 2.50 km in strike length.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Overview of the Au in soil anomaly distribution, trench results (Teck, 1990), and drilling (Moydow Mines, 2005) across the True Grit Project.

The SGH soil programs are expected to be completed and delivered to the lab by mid-late November 2020. Samples will be shipped to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis, with an estimated turnaround time of 5-6 weeks after sample delivery.

NI 43-101 Disclosure

Ian Herbranson, P.Geo, is a consultant for the Company, shareholder and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Herbranson supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Exploits Discovery Corp.

Exploits Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The company now holds a total of 6 projects known as the Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Mt. Peyton, Jonathan's Pond, and Gazeebow projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 2,074 km2. All projects within Exploits' portfolio lie within the Exploits Subzone and Gander River Ultramafic Belt (GRUB) of the Dunnage Zone, which contain the majority of Newfoundland's gold mineral occurrences and exploration efforts, including New Found Gold's 2019 discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 meters near surface. The Exploits Subzone and GRUB regions have been the focus of major staking and financing throughout 2020, with increased exploration activities forecasted in the area moving into 2021.

