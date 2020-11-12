GoGold Resources Inc. to Present at the virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th

NEW YORK, November 12, 2020 - GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCQX:GLGDF)(TSX:GGD), Silver & Gold in Mexico, will be presenting at this year's virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 16th-18th.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 75 companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

About GoGold Resources Inc.

GoGold is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer with projects in Mexico.

GoGold's Management Team are veterans of successful mine development and operation in Mexico. In addition to their extensive business and government relationships, they have the knowledge, experience and financial acumen required to turn properties into profitable producing mines.

Brad Langille, GoGold's President and CEO, is a successful mine builder. He, along with Board Chairman John Turner and other members of the senior executive have raised hundreds of millions of dollars in capital markets to bring mines into production. The founders and senior management have a proven history of strategically building ounces, forming long-term financial alliances, and creating thousands of jobs.

Utilizing their international list of institutional and retail contacts, writer's coverage, and strategic media placement, GoGold continues to aggressively market the company.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

