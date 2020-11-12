Newmont Commits to Industry-Leading Climate Targets

Commits to 30% GHG emissions reductions by 2030 and goal of net zero emissions by 2050

Today, Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) the world’s leading gold mining company, announced industry-leading climate targets of 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, with an ultimate goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new 2030 target builds upon Newmont’s existing GHG emissions reductions target of 16.5 percent over five years, concluding in 2020.

“At Newmont, we hold ourselves to high standards — from the way in which we govern our business, to how we manage relationships with our stakeholders, to our environmental stewardship and safety practices,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont Corp.. “We fundamentally understand the human contribution to climate change and understand we reap what we sow. It is our responsibility to take care of the resources provided to us. We take these climate change commitments seriously, and make them because our relationship with the planet is absolute. We want a world that is not just sustainable, but thriving for generations to come.”

Using science-based criteria, Newmont has set climate targets for 2021-2030 for its operating sites, including a renewable energy target. The science-based criteria align with Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) criteria and assists Newmont in developing specific emissions reduction pathways and meeting the Paris Agreement objective of being well below 2° Celsius global temperature change.

Newmont's 2030 Climate Targets* MMTCO 2 e (2030 vs 2018)** Absolute Emissions 30% reduction of combined emissions (Scope 1 and 2) 2.31 / 3.30 Emissions Intensity 30% reduction of combined emissions intensity (Scope 1 and 2) 0.40 / 0.56 JV Asset/Supply Chain Emissions 15% reduction of emissions (Scope 3) 3.60 / 4.23 Electric Generation Emissions 10% replacement of fossil fuel-based electricity generation with renewables-based sources 2.97 / 3.30 Newmont's 2050 Ambition 100% carbon neutral *Between 1/1/2021 to 12/31/2030; registered under Science-Based Target initiative (SBTi) criteria **Million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent; 2030 target from 2018 baseline year

To achieve these aims, the Company will implement a new energy and climate investment standard, to be combined with its existing investment standards including shadow carbon pricing, in order to further inform its capital investment process. This new investment standard will ensure that the 2030 reduction targets are embedded into investment decisions for projects such as fleet vehicles, production equipment, onsite renewable power generation and energy efficiency. Additionally, the Company will engage its partners and joint ventures in an effort to align joint venture operations targets and supply chain related emissions with Newmont’s targets.

Mining is an energy intensive business, with 88 percent of Newmont’s energy used for mining and milling generated from carbon-based fuels. As the Company looks to reduce emissions and move to a low carbon economy, it will use a strategic approach to portfolio development, energy sourcing, fleet and equipment investment, as well as land use planning to achieve its targets.

A key part of Newmont’s accountability in reaching these targets will be reporting via The Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines. In 2021 the Company will issue its first annual TCFD report. The TCFD report will detail Newmont’s governance, strategy and portfolio resilience to a range of climate scenarios. The TCFD report will also track the Company’s annual progress toward implementing its 2030 strategy, meeting its 2030 targets and executing emissions reduction projects across its global portfolio.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.

