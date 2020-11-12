QC Copper & Gold Submits Drill Permits for Opemiska

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "QC Copper") (TSX.V: QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has submitted its permit application to the Quebec Government for a total of 75 drill holes to be distributed between the Springer and Perry mines with the objective of delineating a near surface, in-pit mineral resource.

The planned 20,000 metre diamond drilling program will be divided 75% - 25% between resource delineation and brown field exploration. Exploration holes, primarily focused on the adjacent Cooke-Robitaille Property, will focus on extensions of the Cooke Mine and will follow up on the new structural model recently proposed by the Company.

Under normal circumstances drill permits are issued within a 10-day period unless there are specific objections to the proposal.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release and the referenced webinar have been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper and Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

For information and updates on QC Copper and Gold, please visit: www.qccopper.com

