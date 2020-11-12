Stevens Gold Completes Private Placement

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces that it has completed its non-brokered private placement (refer to news releases October 13, 2020 and October 21, 2020) in which the Company issued 4,995,800 units ("Units") at a price of $0.18 per Unit, for total proceeds of $899,244. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $0.235 per share. A total of 268,504 broker warrants were issued as commissions. The broker warrants have the same terms as the Unit warrants.

Charles MaLette, Chief Executive Officer of Stevens Gold, commented, "I would like to welcome all of our new investors into Stevens Gold and also thank our existing shareholders for their continued support. We are now positioned to commence the exploration of our recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona."

The proceeds raised through the private placements will be used for exploration expenses and general working capital.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold recently acquired 100% of Lynx Gold Mining Corp. which is exploring the recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located. Stevens Gold also has optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68069