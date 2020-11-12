CMC Metals Ltd. Options a Second Property in the Highly Prospective Gander Subzone - The Terra Nova Property

CMC Metals Ltd. ("the Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt:ZM5N) CMC is pleased to announce that it has acquired an option to earn up to a 100 percent working interest in the Terra Nova Property in the highly prospective Gander Subzone in Central Newfoundland, subject to an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Nancy and Scott Rogers (the "Prospectors") of Hare Bay, Newfoundland.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay $5,000 upon Execution of the Agreement and additional payments will be made on the first anniversary and in the following years to the Prospectors as follows:

1st Anniversary Date, October 22, 2021: $24,000 cash;

2nd Anniversary Date, October 22, 2022: $10,000 cash;

3rd Anniversary Date, October 22,2023: $20,000 cash; and

4th Anniversary Date, October 22, 2024, $30,000 cash.

In addition, starting at the fifth anniversary date, there will be an advance royalty of $5,000 per year payable to the Prospectors and a conventional royalty of 2.0% of which 1.0% can be purchased at any time by the Company from the Prospectors for $1,000,000.

The Terra Nova (gold-silver-copper-lead-tungsten) Property is located approximately 45 kilometers southeast of Gander, is road accessible, and is transected by the HVdc power line. It is also situated approximately 32 kilometers east of the high grade gold discovery by Newfound Gold Corp. (the "Queensway" Property).

The property comprises 71 claims (approximately 1,775 hectares) and is underlain by the Square Pond Gneiss and sedimentary rocks of the Gander Group. Limited exploration work on the property to date has served to identify a mineralized zone of up to 4 kilometers by 3 kilometers. The rocks contain ubiquitous quartz veins with locally semi-massive sulfides including abundant pyrite, chalcopyrite, bornite and galena. Most recent prospecting work identified massive galena veins that are yet to be fully delineated.

Grab samples from 11 outcrops within the polymetallic mineralized zone containing attractive grades of gold, copper, silver, lead and tungsten mineralization as follows:

Showing Results

TN-1 (rock) 8,812 ppb gold, 159.6 g/t silver, 1,526 g/t copper, and >1,000 g/t tungsten

TN-2 (rock) 480 ppb gold, 10.7 g/t silver, and 333 g/t tungsten

TN-3 (rock) 3.54 ppb gold, 43.8 g/t silver, 2.33% copper, and >1,000 g/t tungsten

TN-6 (rock) 1,702 ppb gold, 124 g/t silver, 1,862 g/t copper, 4,400 g/t lead and

>1,000 g/t tungsten

TN-7 (rock) 740 ppb gold, and 915 g/t copper

TN-8 (rock) 953 ppb gold,59.8 g/t silver, 7.2% lead and >1,000 g/t tungsten

TN-9 (rock) 958 ppb gold, 53 g/t silver, 1,146 g/t copper, and 6.6% lead

TN-10 (rock) 16.9 g/t silver and 8,712 g/t copper

TN-11 (rock) 915 g/t copper

Detailed property information and a map of the sample locations will be posted in the near future on our website at www.cmcmetals.ca. A figure on the location of the property is included in this release.

Mr. John Bossio, Chairman of the Company noted: "We are very pleased to have entered into this Agreement which is in close proximity to the recent gold discoveries by Newfound Gold Corp. on the Queensway project, in a highly accessible area, and close to great infrastructure. Although Silver Hart in Yukon will remain our cornerstone project, this second acquisition of a property in the Gander Zone provides us with an important position in this recent gold play, enables us to further diversify our holdings, expand our exploration seasonality, and offers us exposure to another solid gold-silver-copper target in Newfoundland Labrador - a jurisdiction that is highly supportive of mineral exploration and development. We thank the Rogers family for providing us this opportunity under very reasonable terms and we look forward to working closely with them to uncover further exploration potential at Terra Nova."

Kevin Brewer, P. Geo and President and CEO of the Company noted: "The Gander Lake Subzone in Newfoundland and Labrador has caught the attention of investors and explorers. We are excited about having acquired an opportunity to be a part of this play. During the winter months we will complete a property compilation and identify an exploration strategy for Terra Nova and along with our recently announced acquisition of Bridal Veil in close proximity, we expect to initiate exploration on both of these properties early in the spring of 2021. We expect this will provide us with an opportunity to generate news from field activities well before we usually are able to at Silver Hart in Yukon as we should be able to start work at these sites in late April/early May."

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Canada and the United States that offer potential for production. The Company is led by a seasoned team with experience developing assets to commercialization. The Company has high grade precious metals projects in Yukon and Newfoundland, Canada.

