Frontline Jointly Initiates High Resolution Heli-Borne Magnetic Survey on its Route 109 Project, Quebec

Toronto, November 12, 2020 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has jointly retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, Quebec, to complete a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey of the Frontline's Route 109 Project ("Property") and Maple Gold Mines Ltd. ("Maple Gold") Douay Project. The Property is contiguous to the Maple Gold and Agnico Eagle's consolidated joint property package (see Maple Gold press release on October 8, 2020 and Figure 1 below). The high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey, a total of 2,569 line-kms, will incorporate the total survey distance of the Company's Route 109 Project and the north eastern portion of Maple Gold's Douay Project. A total of 1,611 line-km will be flown for Frontline's Route 109 Property (see Figure 2 below).

The survey will be carried out with traverse lines to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological features with a 50m line spacing. Results of the survey will be used in conjunction with the historical compilation data on the Route 109 Property that will be generated by Laurentia Explorations to assist in identifying structures, geology and conductors that may be associated with gold mineralizing events to help with future targeting.

Route 109 Project

Route 109 Property which consists of 100 mining claims in the Province of Quebec covering 5,588 hectares (see Figure 1)

The Route 109 land package is contiguous to the recently announced 50-50 joint venture between Maple Gold's Douay Project and Agnico Eagle's Joutel Project that has been a consolidated into a joint property package.

The Route 109 Property lies within a sequence of mafic volcanic and metasediment rocks. Iron formation and Timiskaming-type conglomerates have also been noted which are favourable to mineralization in the belt. Gold mineralization in the Douay-Vezza Gold belt is strongly associated with magnetic trends and signatures.

The Route 109 Property has seen little historical drilling in a geological environment where significant intersections have been encountered in historical drilling. These include DH 92-CA-A-05 which intersected 0.608 g/t Au over 10.8m, DH 92-CA-A-15 which intersected 102.4 g/t Ag over 2.45m and DH 96-Ca-A-20 which intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 45m which includes 10.95 g/t Au over 4m. The above drill intersections occur along the northern boundary. The above information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Route 109 Property and may not be representative of expected results.



(Figure 1 - Route 109 Property Regional Geology and Historical Drilling)



(Figure 2 - Route 109 and Agnico Eagle-Maple Gold high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey coverage)

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Route 109 Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Portage River Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

