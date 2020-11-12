Indigo Exploration Recommences Exploration on New Gold Trend on Lati Permit, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that field work has recommenced on its Lati 2 Permit. Work will be focused on defining justifiable drill targets. The Lati 2 permit is located in central Burkina Faso, 150 kilometres west of the country's capital, Ougadougou, and approximately 40 kilometres north and along the strike of the Boroma Fault zone that hosts the high-grade Poura deposit.

The form of continuous soil-channel samples done in June on Lati was very successful in evaluating the extensive artisanal surface panned disturbances that cover a collective area of 3 square kilometres. In this manner, the Company identified and reported on September 17, 2020 a new northwest-oriented gold trend at least 850 metres long (open at both ends) and 75-100 metres wide defined by continuous 5-metre-long soil-channel samples and limited drilling. Included in this trend is a 5-metre long continuous soil sample grading 22.5 g/t Au and a historic drill hole near-surface intercept of 12 metres grading 2.5 g/t Au.

Soil-channel sampling will continue on this trend by infilling with 100 metre separated channel lines and extending the length of the trend, all in an effort to justify and focus a drilling program. Two additional clusters of artisanal surface panning, each covering approximately 600 m x 600 metres, will also be tested with continuous soil-channel sampling. Following results from these programs, drilling would commence on highest priority sections.

The Company will also be commencing exploration efforts on the Djimbala Permit in Mali in December.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Paul Cowley"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Paul Cowley: (604) 340-7711

Website: www.indigoexploration.com

Paul Cowley, P.Geo., President, CEO and Director of Indigo Exploration Inc., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, who has read and approved the technical content of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68081