P2 Gold Upsizes Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 -- P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports that it intends to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units from 3,307,500 units to 3,560,000 units (the “Private Placement”).

The Private Placement will now consist of 3,560,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1.424 million. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issue (the “Expiry Time”), provided that, if after four months from the date of issue, the closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) is equal to or greater than $1.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time prior to the Expiry Time, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Time of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders of the Warrants by news release or other form of notice permitted by the certificate representing the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on a date that is not less than 15 days from the date notice is given.

The Private Placement will close on completion of documentation and is conditional upon receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund exploration expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

The Private Placement will be offered to accredited investors in all Provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable securities laws. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders’ fees as permitted by the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period. The securities offered pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

About P2 Gold Inc.

P2 is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing precious metals discoveries and acquisitions in the Pacific Northwest.

For further information, please contact:

P2 Gold Inc.

www.p2gold.com



Joseph Ovsenek

President, CEO and Chairman

jovsenek@p2gold.com

Tel: +1 (604) 558-5167

Chris Hopkins, CFO

chopkins@p2gold.com

Tel: +1 (416) 786-9793





Forward Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws that is intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. “Forward-looking information” includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, information with respect to the Private Placement and the Company’s expectations, strategies and plans for the Silver Reef Property, BAM Property, Todd Creek Property, Stockade Property and Lost Cabin Property including the Company’s planned expenditures and exploration activities.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated October 21, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.