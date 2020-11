Jervois Mining to present at virtual conference on 17 November 2020

12 November 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) is pleased to announce CEO Bryce Crocker will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Resources Conference.

Presentation time:

8:30 AEDT Tuesday 17 November 2020

Attend online:

Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_y05nPWJGT3WALWhTRIbTQw

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to: nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

More information can be found at https://nwrresourcesconf.webflow.io

For further information, please contact:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- |Investors and analysts: |Media: | |Bryce Crocker |Nathan Ryan | |Chief Executive Officer |NWR Communications | |bcrocker@jervoismining.com.au|nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au| | |Mob: +61 420 582 887 | --------------------------------------------------------------------

Approved on behalf of Jervois Mining Ltd.,

Bryce Crocker, CEO