Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

BRISBANE, Nov. 13, 2020 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.



Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This announcement has been authorised by:

Rick Anthon

Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager

Orocobre Ltd.

T: +61 7 3871 3985

M: +61 418 783 701

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com

Orocobre Ltd.

2020 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 13 November 2020

Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close) Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable) Resolution Result Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's

Discretion Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /

Not Carried 3A Re-election of Director - Robert Hubbard Ordinary 160,633,771 7,916,416 248,629 1,238,439 168,920,318 7,914,841 1,238,439 Carried 95.16% 4.69% 0.15% 95.52% 4.48% 3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu Katayama Ordinary 167,892,890 744,841 264,417 1,135,107 173,508,832 3,429,659 1,135,107 Carried 99.40% 0.44% 0.16% 98.06% 1.94% 4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEO Ordinary 164,826,724 1,551,987 253,732 3,404,812 173,116,799 1,551,987 3,404,812 Carried 98.91% 0.93% 0.16% 99.11% 0.89% 4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO Ordinary 167,228,769 1,457,609 236,397 1,114,480 175,501,509 1,457,609 1,114,480 Carried 99.00% 0.86% 0.14% 99.18% 0.82% 5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020 Ordinary 167,407,016 453,439 254,690 1,922,110 175,662,177 451,864 1,954,014 Carried 99.57% 0.27% 0.16% 99.74% 0.26% 5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020 Ordinary 85,090,793 51,490,697 239,397 285,722 93,330,411 51,489,372 317,626 Carried 62.19% 37.63% 0.18% 64.45% 35.55% 6 Remuneration Report Ordinary 125,417,980 40,339,185 256,949 3,504,033 133,673,825 40,339,185 3,535,937 Carried 75.54% 24.30% 0.16% 76.82% 23.18%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.