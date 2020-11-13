Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting

04:41 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

BRISBANE, Nov. 13, 2020 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

This announcement has been authorised by:

Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com

﻿Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

Orocobre Ltd.
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 November 2020
Results of Meeting

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)		 Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)		 Resolution Result
Resolution Resolution Type For Against Proxy's
Discretion		 Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /
Not Carried
3A Re-election of Director - Robert Hubbard Ordinary 160,633,771 7,916,416 248,629 1,238,439 168,920,318 7,914,841 1,238,439 Carried
95.16% 4.69% 0.15% 95.52% 4.48%
3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu Katayama Ordinary 167,892,890 744,841 264,417 1,135,107 173,508,832 3,429,659 1,135,107 Carried
99.40% 0.44% 0.16% 98.06% 1.94%
4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEO Ordinary 164,826,724 1,551,987 253,732 3,404,812 173,116,799 1,551,987 3,404,812 Carried
98.91% 0.93% 0.16% 99.11% 0.89%
4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO Ordinary 167,228,769 1,457,609 236,397 1,114,480 175,501,509 1,457,609 1,114,480 Carried
99.00% 0.86% 0.14% 99.18% 0.82%
5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020 Ordinary 167,407,016 453,439 254,690 1,922,110 175,662,177 451,864 1,954,014 Carried
99.57% 0.27% 0.16% 99.74% 0.26%
5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020 Ordinary 85,090,793 51,490,697 239,397 285,722 93,330,411 51,489,372 317,626 Carried
62.19% 37.63% 0.18% 64.45% 35.55%
6 Remuneration Report Ordinary 125,417,980 40,339,185 256,949 3,504,033 133,673,825 40,339,185 3,535,937 Carried
75.54% 24.30% 0.16% 76.82% 23.18%

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Orocobre Ltd.

Orocobre Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A0M61S
AU000000ORE0
www.orocobre.com.au
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap