Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BRISBANE, Nov. 13, 2020 - Orocobre Ltd. (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 13 November 2020.
Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.
This announcement has been authorised by:
Rick Anthon
Joint Company Secretary
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Ltd.
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M: +61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited
Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter
Orocobre Ltd.
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 13 November 2020
Results of Meeting
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.
|Resolution details
|Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
|Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
|Resolution Result
|Resolution
|Resolution Type
|For
|Against
|Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
|Carried /
Not Carried
|3A Re-election of Director - Robert Hubbard
|Ordinary
|160,633,771
|7,916,416
|248,629
|1,238,439
|168,920,318
|7,914,841
|1,238,439
|Carried
|95.16%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|95.52%
|4.48%
|3B Re-election of Director - Masaharu Katayama
|Ordinary
|167,892,890
|744,841
|264,417
|1,135,107
|173,508,832
|3,429,659
|1,135,107
|Carried
|99.40%
|0.44%
|0.16%
|98.06%
|1.94%
|4A Grant of STI Performance Right Shares to CEO
|Ordinary
|164,826,724
|1,551,987
|253,732
|3,404,812
|173,116,799
|1,551,987
|3,404,812
|Carried
|98.91%
|0.93%
|0.16%
|99.11%
|0.89%
|4B Grant of LTI Performance Rights to the CEO
|Ordinary
|167,228,769
|1,457,609
|236,397
|1,114,480
|175,501,509
|1,457,609
|1,114,480
|Carried
|99.00%
|0.86%
|0.14%
|99.18%
|0.82%
|5A Ratify issue of shares issued on 17 April 2020
|Ordinary
|167,407,016
|453,439
|254,690
|1,922,110
|175,662,177
|451,864
|1,954,014
|Carried
|99.57%
|0.27%
|0.16%
|99.74%
|0.26%
|5B Ratify issue of shares issued on 3 September 2020
|Ordinary
|85,090,793
|51,490,697
|239,397
|285,722
|93,330,411
|51,489,372
|317,626
|Carried
|62.19%
|37.63%
|0.18%
|64.45%
|35.55%
|6 Remuneration Report
|Ordinary
|125,417,980
|40,339,185
|256,949
|3,504,033
|133,673,825
|40,339,185
|3,535,937
|Carried
|75.54%
|24.30%
|0.16%
|76.82%
|23.18%
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.