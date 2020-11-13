Menü Artikel
TVI Announces the Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

CALGARY, Nov. 13, 2020 - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSXV: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") announces that shareholders have approved of all resolutions brought before them at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held on November 12, 2020. A total of 256,175,572 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing approximately 39.02% of the Company's outstanding shares.

Results of Annual General Meeting

The following Board members stood for re-election and were duly re-elected: Clifford M. James, Robert C. Armstrong, C. Brian Cramm, Jan R. Horejsi and David Moscovitz. These directors will hold office until the next TVI annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed or a director vacates office in accordance with the by-laws of the Corporation.

Voting results for individual directors are set out below:

Name of

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Robert C. Armstrong

195,748,670

78.37%

54,041,527

21.63%

C. Brian Cramm

195,842,048

78.40%

53,948,149

21.60%

Jan R. Horejsi

195,749,568

78.37%

54,040,629

21.63%

Clifford M. James

248,800,212

99.60%

989,985

0.40%

David Moscovitz

195,783,818

78.38%

54,006,379

21.62%

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the external auditor of TVI and will hold office until the next annual meeting at such remuneration as may be determined by the directors of the Company. Approximately 99.74% of the votes cast supported the appointment of the auditor.

Shareholders also voted 64.72% in favor to approve TVI's Stock Option Plan, through which the total number of common shares reserved for issuance as incentive stock options granted to insiders shall not exceed 10% of the total issued and outstanding common shares.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX. Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd. is engaged in the commercialization of technologies to convert waste plastics to fuel in Australia and internationally. TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,537,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 40,350,000.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information set out in this News Release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "scheduled", "to be", "will be" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this News Release are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (known and unknown) that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Various risks to which the Company is exposed in the conduct of its business (including mining activities) are described in detail in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed on SEDAR on July 2, 2020 and is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise the forward-looking statements included in this News Release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE TVI Pacific Inc.



Contact
Patrick Hanna, Chief Financial Officer, TVI Pacific Inc., Phone: 403-265-4356, E-mail: Patrick.Hanna@tvipacific.com
