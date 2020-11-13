Getchell Gold Corp. Concludes Drill Program at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Toronto, November 13, 2020 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") a leading Nevada focused Gold and Copper exploration company wishes to announce that the drill program has been completed at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project ("Fondaway Canyon" or "Project") located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Fondaway Canyon Drill Program Update

The drill program at Fondaway Canyon, as announced on September 8, 2020, has concluded with 6 holes drilled for a total 1,996 metres (6,550 feet).

Five of the six drill holes were collared within the Central Target Area, a 1,000 x 700 metre highly mineralized NE-SW extensional zone within the central portion of the 3.5 km long E-W trending Fondaway Canyon gold mineralized corridor. The Central Target Area is a nexus for the gold mineralizing system observed at the Project with the five drill holes focusing on two of the NE-SW (the Half Moon - South Pit and the Colorado - Pack Rat) mineralized zones.

The drill program in the Central Target Area was designed to address two primary objectives:

Extend the known mineralization; and Characterize the known mineralization to assist with geological and resource modelling.

As planned, one hole was collared to test the Pediment Target Area, the westernmost extent of known gold mineralization along the 3.5 km long E-W trending Fondaway Canyon gold mineralized corridor where two vertical drill holes completed in 2002 intersected broad intervals of gold mineralization (refer to Company news release dated May 21, 2020 for further details).

The vast majority of the drill core was sampled in its entirety and all the drill core has been delivered to the analytical lab for cutting and assaying. Due to the sample backlog experienced by the analytical lab the Company does not anticipate receiving results until well into December.

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in the news release.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star Point and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its field activities to advance its assets are not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The backlog reported by the analytical lab is primarily the result of the high volume of samples received due to the increased exploration activity triggered by a strong gold market; in respect to any impact the COVID-19 corona virus may contribute. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

