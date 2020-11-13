SouthGobi Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2020 - SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. Xiaoxiao Li (“Mr. Li”) has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from November 13, 2020.
Mr. Li’s resignation as a director of the Company is a result of his recent departure from a subsidiary of a major shareholder of the Company which had nominated Mr. Li to serve as a director of the Company.
Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board takes this opportunity to express its very sincere gratitude to Mr. Li for his valuable contribution to the Board and the Company.
About SouthGobi SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.
