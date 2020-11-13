Pucara Gold Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 - Steve Zuker, Chief Executive Officer, Pucara Gold Ltd. (TSXV: TORO) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Pucara Gold is a well-financed junior exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic precious metals deposits in resource-rich Peru. Pucara has a portfolio approach to project acquisition and controls nine precious and base metal projects, including its flagship Lourdes Gold Project, located in Ayacucho, Peru. Pucara is advancing six projects while the remaining three are under option agreements with strategic partners. For more information please visit www.pucaragold.com

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020

