TRU Precious Metals Engages Purple Crown Communications for Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Fredericton, November 13, 2020 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval by TSX Venture Exchange, it has engaged Purple Crown Communications Corp. ("Purple Crown") for investor relations and corporate communications services.

Purple Crown will work with the Company's management on a full-time basis, for an initial term of three months which can be extended, to advance TRU's broad corporate communications goals and develop investor and public awareness. In consideration for these services, the Company will pay Purple Crown a monthly cash fee of $7,500. Purple Crown acts at arm's length to TRU and does not currently have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, although Purple Crown may acquire securities of TRU in the future.

Joel Freudman, TRU's Co-Founder and CEO, said, "With our buildout of our Newfoundland Gold Exploration mineral property portfolio well underway, alongside our other investments and corporate developments, we're pleased to begin working with Purple Crown to tell the TRU story to the market. We believe Purple Crown's approach to investor relations will nicely align with ours."

About Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Purple Crown is a full-service investor relations and communications firm. Led by President & CEO Julie Hajduk and with over 25 years of combined industry experience, Purple Crown has cultivated extensive relationships in the investment industry and developed the expertise to effectively communicate a client's message to desired audiences. Purple Crown offers services that include tools critical to impactful and effective communication, including strategic planning, shareholder retention, public and media relations, and social media. Purple Crown's mailing address is 300 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2E9. For further information, please visit www.purplecrown.ca.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and is currently assembling a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company's common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "TRU".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Julie Hajduk

President and CEO

Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Phone: (604) 609-6169

Email: julie@purplecrown.ca

Website: https://purplecrown.ca/

