Satori Resources Begins Road Maintenance at Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project

Toronto, November 13, 2020 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in preparation for a drilling campaign, Satori has approved a contract with a local provider in the Flin Flon, Manitoba region to begin road maintenance and repair along the 12 kilometre access road to the 100%-owned, past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine project.

With the fall field program coming to a close, road remediation will help facilitate a winter drilling campaign. Further to the Company's press release on August 31, 2020, a significant amount of geophysical data has been compiled to better understand the current resource and guide the Company in its stated dual track objective of expanding the current resource at Tartan Lake, while seeking the necessary permits to restart the mine.

The Company also reports that it has completed the field work previously announced on October 20, 2020. The Company collected channel samples, which confirmed the presence of favourable geology, enabling Satori to continue its work on the geological and geophysical compilations for identification of drilling targets.

The field work was instrumental in corroborating the initial geophysical data compilation that digitized previously completed work programs at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine project, and has provided key insights for the technical team to further develop exploration and re-development plans.

Further details and results will be announced as they become available.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jennifer Boyle, B.A., LL.B.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Satori Resources Inc.

(416) 904-2714

jennifer@capexgroupinc.com

Mr. Pete Shippen

Chair, Satori Resources Inc.

pjs@extramedium.ca

416-930-7711

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68172