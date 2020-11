Jervois releases NI43-101 ICO Feasibility Study to SEDAR

TheNewswire - 13 November 2020 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) confirms it has filed on SEDAR the

NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study for the Idaho Cobalt Operations in Idaho, USA. A copy of the Feasibility Study can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com

The outcomes of the Feasibility Study are contained in the Company news release dated 29 September 2020.

