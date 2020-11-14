Tower Resources Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, November 13, 2020 - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") announces that Mr. James Clark has resigned as a director of the Company. Mr. Clark's resignation is a result of his recent acceptance of a position under which he is not permitted to serve as a director of publicly traded companies.

Mr. Joe Dhami, President and CEO of Tower, stated: "We wish to take this opportunity to express our very sincere gratitude to Mr. Clark for his valuable contribution to the Company since his appointment in 2018. We look to forward to working with Mr. Clark in his new capacity and wish him continued success in his future endeavours."

The Board of Directors is actively seeking a new independent director.

About Tower Resources Ltd.

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton and Highland Valley Copper mines.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO

(778) 996-4730

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68207