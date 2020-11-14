Benz Mining Corp. Completes Prospectus for Its Proposed Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Vancouver, November 13, 2020 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (the "Company" or "Benz"), is pleased to announce that it has lodged a Prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission in relation to its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

As previously announced on September 28, 2020, under the Prospectus, the Company will issue 4,000,000 shares ("Offer Shares") at an issue price of A$0.50 per Offer Share for gross proceeds of A$2 million ("Offer"). The Offer is expected to open on November 20, 2020 with the expected commencement of trading on the ASX to be on or around December 15, 2020.

As part of the Prospectus, the Company engaged P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to complete an NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eastmain Mine Property and Ruby Hill East and West Properties. This Technical Report is available on SEDAR under the Company's profile.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together a strong team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favorable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest from Eastmain Resources Inc. in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Evan Cranston, Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact:

Paul Fowler, Head of Corporate Development, Canada

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: 416.356.8165

Email: info@benzmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

In accordance with section 734(6) of the Australian Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company advises in respect of the offer of Offer Shares under the Prospectus:

The issuer of the Offer Shares is Benz Mining Corp. ARBN 642 228 804.

The Prospectus is available online at https://benzoffer.thereachagency.com (accessible only by Australian residents) or by contacting the Company by email at info@benzmining.com.

Offers of Offer Shares will only be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the Prospectus.

A person should consider the Prospectus in deciding whether to acquire the Offer Shares.

Anyone who wishes to acquire the Offer Shares will need to complete the application form that will be in or will accompany the Prospectus.

The offer of Offer Shares under the Prospectus will only be made available to persons receiving the Prospectus in Australia.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68208