Manganese X Subsidiary Signs Definitive Agreement for USA Patented PureBiotics HVAC Delivery System for Virus and Bacteria Mitigation

Montreal, November 16, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (OTC: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") announces that Disruptive Battery Corp ("DBC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Manganese X, is pleased to confirm that it has executed a definitive agreement with PureBiotics to acquire a 50% equity stake in PureBiotics, an environmental air quality control company. The manufactured product will be a USA based air quality control delivery system. The environmental air solution will incorporate our US patented disinfection apparatus system, designed to circulate air disinfection agents (ADAs) through a building's HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) distribution system, as well as provide PureBiotics proprietary proven safe & effective biological solutions for air and surface environmental control for healthier homes and buildings.

Martin Kepman, CEO, comments, "Putting together this JV was a process. Investors have to understand that our HVAC and related air solution is a massive contemplation given the current cycle of human society. Pandemic management and defense is the order of the day and our goal is to get society mobilized again in such a way as to reduce both fear and risk of breathing air in a contained environment. We believe our air management solution is not only relevant but necessary. Further, from a business perspective, we see a scalable product with extreme distribution potential."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some infections can be spread by exposure to virus in small droplets and particles that can linger in the air for minutes to hours. These viruses may be able to infect people who are farther than six feet away from the person who is infected or after that person has left the space.

The Prime objective of this JV is to provide solutions to the healthcare risks associated with the air quality in homes and businesses, including lowering the risk of infections, as well as allergens, contaminants and odors. The modus operandi will be combining 'PureBiotics' existing product lines and technologies with DBC's US patent and other resources of Manganese X.

Phase 1 will initiate immediately with the formation of a Newco, which will be based in Orlando Florida. In parallel, we are in final negotiations for a protocols based testing arrangement with a recognized US based university. The purpose of the regulated testing will be to validate both our patented HVAC air quality control delivery system in combination with a PureBiotics air mist for virus and bacteria mitigation. Another objective is to improve and upgrade our US patented HVAC air quality control delivery system for US manufacturing and distribution.

Testing and validation will be under the guidance of Lino Morris, The CEO of PureBiotics, who has significant relationships with well-known US universities with laboratories acceptable to the FDA, EPA, USDA and other government regulatory agencies.

About PureBiotics

PureBiotics is a market leader in probiotic hygiene, providing innovative cleaning and personal care products for optimal and sustainable hygiene, for both professional and home care use. PureBiotics products are safe for people, pets and the planet.

Manganese's X mission is to expand its existing high potential manganese mining holdings with additional sites located in North America, with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68239