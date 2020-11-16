Goldsource Mines Appoints Steve Parsons As Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, November 16, 2020 - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (OTCQB: GXSFF) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Parsons, P. Eng, as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company.

Mr. Parsons is an accomplished mining and capital markets professional with 25 years of combined capital markets, mine operations and senior executive expertise. Mr. Parsons spent 14 years in the investment industry, with the majority of that time as a Senior Equity Analyst at National Bank Financial and Wellington West Capital Markets, focussed on precious metals and precious metal companies. He has previously served as Senior Vice President - Investor Relations at Yamana Gold Inc. Mr. Parsons holds a Bachelor of Applied Science (Mining Engineering) from Queen's University and is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario.

Yannis Tsitos, President, stated, "We are very pleased that Steve Parsons is joining our management team. He brings a wealth of technical, corporate and capital markets expertise to Goldsource. Steve is a successful and highly experienced executive with a diverse industry background. We are confident that our mix of experienced officers and directors provides continuity in the strength of the Company's leadership, good governance, and technical ability to move forward on decision-making for the Eagle Mountain Gold Project in Guyana, SA."

Steve Parsons, P. Eng, and CEO, stated, "I am very excited to be joining Goldsource Mines and look forward to working closely with the team and Board of Directors to advance the Company's high-quality Eagle Mountain Project in Guyana. With the recent high-grade discoveries at Eagle Mountain, mineralization that remains open for expansion, and unique soft rock characteristics, the project stands out as a compelling exploration and development project and one that brings to bear a number of opportunities to create value for stakeholders."

The Company also announces the grant of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to Mr. Parsons for the purchase of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company for a term of five years at an exercise price of $0.125 per share, with vesting of the options over three years as to one-third on each anniversary of the date of grant.

