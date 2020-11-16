Contact Gold Hits 2.18 g/t Oxide Au over 28 Metres at the Green Springs Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, November 16, 2020 - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOL) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report the results from the first 3 drill holes of the ongoing 2020 drill program at the Green Springs gold property ("Green Springs"). To date, 4,941 metres have been completed in 7 core holes and 27 RC drill holes. Results are pending for an additional 31 holes as of the date of this release. A further 2,400 metres of drilling are currently planned for the remainder of 2020 at Green Springs.

Echo Zone Drill Highlights:

2.18 g/t oxide Au over 28.9m in hole GS20-02, 91% Cyanide recovery Including 3.7 g/t Au over 15.2m GS20-02 extends gold mineralization intercepted in GS19-09 eastward by 20m

0.44 g/t oxide Au over 28.9m in hole GS20-03, 90% Cyanide recovery GS20-03 extends the footprint of oxide gold mineralization at Echo Zone by 75m to the south



"We are excited to start this year's Green Springs program with continued drilling success intercepting oxide gold at the Echo Zone," stated Matt Lennox-King, CEO of Contact Gold. "The high grades and thick intervals from the first holes in this year's program present a compelling case for making new discoveries at Green Springs as we continue to expand this year's program to additional target areas. After an initial slow assay turn around, we anticipate having a steady flow of assay results from Green Springs through the end of Q4 and into Q1 2021."

To view the results in a 3D model, please click through the Vrify Deck:

https://vrify.com/explore/decks/9675-20201116

For a plan map of the Green Springs completed drilling highlighting targets and zones, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/images/GS20201113.jpg

For a detailed plan map of the Echo Zone, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/images/GS-Echo20201113.jpg

Echo Zone:

Echo is the highest-grade zone of gold mineralization encountered in drilling at Green Springs. This gold mineralization is hosted at the Chainman Shale - Joana Limestone contact, within highly altered shale and jasperoid. Mineralization at Echo remains open to the east and south, with individual assays from well oxidized material up to 21 g/t Au. Routine cyanide solubility assays along with initial bottle roll tests show excellent gold recoveries from cyanide assays (see April 21, 2020).

Echo Zone - 2020 Drill holes results:

Drill Hole Zone From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade Au g/t Oxidation GS20-01 Echo 35.05 76.2 41.15 0.35 Oxide (89% CN Recovery) including

47.24 50.29 3.05 1.57





85.35 88.39 3.05 0.22

GS20-02 Echo 77.72 106.68 28.96 2.18 Oxide (91% CN Recovery) including

83.82 99.06 15.24 3.79

including

88.39 94.49 6.1 5.31

GS20-03 Echo 108.21 137.16 28.96 0.44 Oxide (90 % CN Recovery) including

132.59 135.64 3.05 1.25





137.16 150.88 No Sample Recovery





150.88 155.45 4.57 0.31 Hole terminated due to poor recoveries





Echo Zone Simplified Cross Section Looking West

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5350/68209_46c84239848c8ac0_001full.jpg

Summary of 2020 Drill holes to date:

Zone Drill Hole Total

Depth

(m) Results Target Echo GS20-01 131.0 11/16/2020 Testing the north extension of gold mineralization within Chainman (Mc) Limestone and Joana Limestone (Mj) collapse breccia Echo GS20-02 156.9 11/16/2020 Successfully tested the eastern extension of gold mineralization intersected in 2019 at the Mc/Mj contact Echo GS20-03 155.4 11/16/2020 Tested and successfully extended gold mineralization south 75m from 2019 holes Zulu GS20-04 158.5 Pending Testing CSAMT anomaly south of the gold mineralization at the Echo Zone Zulu GS20-05 172.2 Pending Testing CSAMT anomaly south of the gold mineralization at the Echo Zone Zulu GS20-06 170.7 Pending Testing CSAMT anomaly south of the gold mineralization at the Echo Zone Charlie GS20-07 182.9 Pending Testing the extension of a NW fault that controls mineralization exposed in the Charlie Pit, and offsetting a 2015 hole that intersected gold mineralization at the Pilot Shale/Guilmette limestone (Mp/Dg) contact Charlie GS20-08 207.3 Pending Testing the extension of a NW fault that controls mineralization exposed in the Charlie Pit, and offsetting a 2015 hole that intersected gold mineralization at the Pilot Shale/Guilmette limestone (Mp/Dg) contact Echo GSC20-01 210.8 Pending First core hole ever completed on the project testing for mineralization at the Mp/Dg target beneath Mc/Mj hosted gold mineralization Bravo GSC20-02 125.7 Pending Core hole into previously identified gold mineralization Echo GSC20-03 213.2 Pending Testing for a gold mineralization at the Mp/Dg target beneath Mc/Mj hosted gold mineralization Golf GS20-09 166.1 Pending Testing for a gold mineralization at the Mp/Dg target beneath Mc/Mj hosted gold mineralization Golf GS20-10 192.0 Pending Testing for a gold mineralization at the Mp/Dg target beneath Mc/Mj hosted gold mineralization Alpha GSC20-04 146.3 Pending Core hole through Alpha Zone gold mineralization Golf GS20-11 172.2 Pending Offsetting previously drilled mineralization Golf GS20-12 236.2 Pending Step out east of 2018 discovery holes, continued to depth to test Mp/Dg target horizon Golf GS20-13 47.2 Pending Step out east of 2018 discovery holes Echo GS20-14 138.7 Pending North offset of GS20-01, testing Pilot Shale at depth Charlie GSC20-05 118.2 Pending Core confirmation hole, testing Pilot Shale at depth Delta GS20-15 190.5 Pending Step out north of the pit, testing Pilot Shale at depth Delta GS20-16 121.9 Pending Step out from GS20-15 Delta GS20-17 121.9 Pending Angled hole from same pad as GS20-16, testing Chainman Shale for gold mineralization outside of past producing pit Bravo GS20-18 60.9 Pending Step out 250m north of Bravo Zone Bravo GS20-19 60.9 Pending Same pad as GS20-18 Bravo GS20-20 60.9 Pending Same pad as GS20-18 Charlie GSC20-06 121.9 Pending Confirmation core hole Alpha GS20-21 138.7 Pending Offsetting 2019 mineralization Alpha GS20-22 121.9 Pending Offsetting 2019 mineralization Alpha GS20-23 91.46 Pending Offsetting 2019 mineralization Alpha GS20-24 121.9 Pending Offsetting 2019 mineralization Bravo GS20-25 121.9 Pending Offset of historical gold mineralization Bravo GS20-26 166.1 Pending Deep test Bravo GS20-27 n/a Drilling Offset of historical gold mineralization Alpha GSC20-07 n/a Drilling Confirmation core hole

About the Green Springs Project:

Green Springs is located near the southern end of the Cortez Trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in White Pine County, Nevada, adjacent to Fiore Gold's Pan Mine and Gold Rock Project and Waterton's Mount Hamilton deposit. The Green Springs property is 18.5 km2 encompassing 3 shallow past producing open pits and numerous targets that were not mined. Contact Gold's 2020 drill program stared at the Echo Zone and has progressed through the Zulu, Charlie, Alpha, Bravo and Golf Zones.

Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties ("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July 2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Green Springs. Additional information about Green Springs is summarized in the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Green Springs Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA" prepared for Contact Gold, with an effective date of June 12, 2020, and dated August 5, 2020, as prepared by John J. Read, C.P.G; an independent consultant and qualified person under NI 43-101, and can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t.True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. The composited grades for comparison to the Bottle Roll assays are weighted averages of the amount of pulp used from individual 5 foot assays. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at Paragon; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on making district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin and Cortez gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361

John Glanville - Director Investor Relations

Chris Pennimpede - Corporate Development

E-mail: info@ContactGold.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to the anticipated exploration activities of the Company on the Green Springs property.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: impacts arising from the global disruption by the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68209