TriStar Gold - Strengthening Board and Management, Corp. Update

Scottsdale, November 16, 2020 - TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce results from the first approximately 900m of drilling are scheduled to be received by the end of November. The Company's AGM will be held on December 10 in Vancouver and includes the nomination for re-election of all the current Board members plus the addition of a new independent director, Eric Zaunscherb. Two new vice presidents have also been appointed to strengthen the team advancing Castelo de Sonhos.

AGM and Board Director Nominations

The annual general meeting of shareholders of TriStar Gold Inc. (the "Company") will be held at Suite 910-800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., Vancouver time. Management of the Company proposes to nominate the six members of the current Board, Nick Appleyard, Mark Jones, Brian Irwin, Carlos Vilhena, Quinton Hennigh and Rod McKeen plus the addition of Eric Zaunscherb.

Eric Zaunscherb, CFA is a Canadian geologist with over 32 years of experience as a mining analyst. He most recently served as Managing Director, Research - Metals & Mining Analyst at Canaccord Genuity where he co-ordinated the firm's global mining equity research team. He has enjoyed working in Toronto, Vancouver, and London, experiencing best practices in Capital Markets at several leading firms and conducting hundreds of exploration, development and mining project site visits globally. He embraces new technologies and industry initiatives in diversity and socially responsible investing, ensuring that local communities receive lasting benefits from mineral resource development.

New Vice Presidents

Additionally, TriStar has created two new Vice President positions with Fábio Mozzer being made VP of Exploration and Andrew Grant being made VP of Sustainability.

Fábio is an engineering geologist with a Bachelor's degree from the Federal University of Ouro Preto. He has over 25 years of experience in both mining and exploration, mainly in gold and diamonds throughout Brazil but also including environmental management. Fábio has been with TriStar since inception, before which he worked for Brazauro and Rio Tinto.

Andrew speaks Portuguese and has a Master's degree in Corporate Social Responsibility from the University of Barcelona, is a graduate of the McRae Institute of International Management's Latin American Management Program. He is a corporate social responsibility and strategic operations specialist. Having worked in over 40 countries, he implements stakeholder engagement strategies, building partnerships between companies, civil society and governments to maximize the positive impact of social and environmental investment.

Drilling

The current drilling program at Castelo de Sonhos is advancing with two RC rigs and one core rig. Results are expected by the end of November for the first batch of samples submitted to the laboratory. Thereafter the flow of results should be continuous for the foreseeable future. As can be seen from Figure 1, these first samples are from both Esperança South and Esperança East. The next batch of samples will contain samples from the first drill holes aimed at testing the CDS Deeps concept. This current exploration program is expected to continue through to mid-2021 to test all the exploration targets and follow up on any positive results.



Figure 1. Locations of the drill holes with samples currently at the laboratory. Area 1 is Esperança East and area 2 is Esperança South. Hole collars shown in green are in-fill and light blue are exploration.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/68161_d315bfc604d87b4f_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release, including data verification, and has approved its disclosure.

About TriStar

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company's current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

