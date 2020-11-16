Prosper Gold Corp. samples 32.6 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at Joe Vein  Golden Sidewalk  Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2020 - Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to report assay results from the 2020 channel sampling program at the Joe Vein, located 850 metres south of the historical Bathurst Mine on the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake. The Golden Sidewalk is a district scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims, mining leases and patents. (see the company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, 2020, news releases for details).

“The Joe Vein trench is the first of several historical prospects sampled over the course of Prosper Gold’s 2020 reconnaissance program. Several prospects were sampled and mapped, and we look forward to releasing those results in the coming weeks.” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “We are also awaiting till survey results and are gearing up for an aggressive 2021 exploration season including diamond drilling.”

Table 1. Channel sampling results at Joe Vein trench (center of trench at 377,721 E / 6,106,031 N, UTM NAD 83 zone 15).

Trench ID Channel ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Sample type Joe Vein A 0

0.5 0.5 0.096 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A 0.5 1.5 1.0 0.005 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A 1.5 2.5 1.0 0.009 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A 2.5 3.5 1.0 1.51 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A 3.5 4.5 1.0 4.31 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A 4.5 5.5 1.0 1.96 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A-1 0 1.0 1.0 58.1 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein A-1 1.0 2.0 1.0 7.17 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 0 1.0 1.0 0.078 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 1.0 2.0 1.0 0.082 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 2.0 3.0 1.0 0.47 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 3.0 4.0 1.0 0.022 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.067 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 5.0 6.0 1.0 2.64 Saw-cut channel Joe Vein B 6.0 7.0 1.0 0.016 Saw-cut channel















































Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990cbf85-8a47-4a83-90ac-5f73a79597be



At the Joe Trench, strongly sheared massive and pillowed basalts belonging to the Narrow Lake Assemblage host numerous sulphide-bearing quartz veins up to 4 metres in width. Sulphides observed include pyrite, pyrrhotite, arsenopyrite and rare galena. Historical exploration in the immediate area has reported localized molybdenum and visible gold. Geological mapping of the trenched area hosting the Joe Vein(s) shows some important features that reflect two significant deformation events in the Red Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. An early “D1” deformation characterized by eastward to east-northeast directed compression and resultant shortening typically manifests as ENE-WSW trending quartz ? sulphide vein sets. Later “D2” deformation is characterized by south-southeast directed compression and resultant shortening which typically manifests as WNW-ESE trending quartz ? sulphide vein sets. While D2 related veins and structures exists across much of the Golden Sidewalk property, the veins above exhibit a trend more typical of D1 and have subsequently been deformed and/or off-set by D2 associated strain. This supports the potential for both gold bearing D1 and D2 structures and associated vein systems on the Project.

QA/QC Procedures

Channel samples were cut with a cut-off saw across select areas of previously stripped bedrock exposures at nominal widths and depths of 5 cm and 8 cm, respectively. Channel samples were collected and placed in polyethylene bags, sealed with zip-ties then shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“ActLabs”) in Timmins, Ontario, where they were crushed then pulverized to 95% passing 105-micron mesh. Samples were analyzed using ActLabs 1A2-50 analytical package, whereby 50 g aliquots are subjected to gold fire assay and finished with Atomic Absorption spectroscopy. Overlimit samples (> 5 g/t gold) were assayed with ActLabs 1A3-50 fire assay package with a gravimetric finish. Internal laboratory standards were used and checked upon analysis as a means of quality assurance.

About the Golden Sidewalk

The 16,400-hectare Golden Sidewalk project is in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project-area. Historical drilling program at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com.



