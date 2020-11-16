Menü Artikel
Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.s Chief Executive Officer

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MISSISSAUGA, Nov. 16, 2020 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB):

It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company”) shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan (“Bruce”) passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Board of the Company states that, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce’s passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to Bruce’s family and friends.”

Bruce will be greatly missed at Canada Carbon. His high energy, vivacious character, affable personality, unwavering stubbornness, and passionate dedication to the Company lead Canada Carbon successfully through many trying times during his 15-year tenure as CEO. The Company would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the junior mining landscape.

The Board has appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer of 13 years, Olga Nikitovic, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Olga, supported by the Company’s Board and associated technical staff, will ensure that the hard work invested by Bruce into Canada Carbon, and his resulting success, will continue to endure.

Canada Carbon Inc.

Board of Directors, Canada Carbon Inc.

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: 905-813-8952

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).



