UAV Drone Magnetometer Survey and Exploration Advancement at Xander Resources Fenelon Property

November 16, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further advancement of its 100 Percent owned Blue Ribbon Property ("the Property") in the Fenelon Gold camp. The Property is located south-west of the Wallbridge Mining Fenelon Gold Project. The Property borders Probe Metals, Midland Exploration and Great Thunder Gold.

Exploration work was recently completed on the property around the showing first discovered by Government geologist Jerome Remick in 1969 and where a Gold value of 8.5 g / t Au over 0.76 meters was found. (RP-564). The current work consisted of excavation of 4 trenches 3 to 7 meters wide by 20 to 30 meters in length and groving on 35.3 meters of rock for a total of 40 samples. These samples were sent for gold analysis to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Val D'Or and the results are pending.

A number of old trenches were observed and the mineralization on the property is contained in a diorite shale rock altered to ankerite and silica with small quartz veins. The mineralization is represented by millimeter grains of pyrite and chalcopyrite (1 to 4%). The envelope of this zone is approximately 10 meters and visible for approximately 50 meters of length. The nature of the very wet ground slowed down further excavation work.



Analysis of the UAV Drone high resolution magnetometer survey completed in October indicates that the site where the recent excavation work took place is located in a magnetic hollow south of two faults. The Magnetometer was completed over a 1.5 km by 1.5 km grid over the Blue Ribbon historical trenching and Gold Showing in the Fenelon Gold Camp.



Two drill pads have been prepared at the Blue Ribbon, Fenelon discovery site and drilling is expected to commence during the winter months when access is more accessible.

James Hirst CEO stated "We are anxious to see the results of our recent channel sampling of this historical gold showing area structure and the commencement of a preliminary drilling test. The results of this test will provide valuable information so that we can develop a more extensive drilling program in 2021. The recent announcements by Wallbridge Mining to our north and Great Thunder Gold to our East about their future Fenelon drilling programs reinforces our belief that we are in the right place at the right time."

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

James Hirst , CEO

