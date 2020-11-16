Endurance Reports 4.88 gpt Gold Over 23.5 Metres at Reliance Gold Property

Including High Grade Intervals of 8.60 gpt Gold over 9.1 metres, and 10.87 gpt Gold over 2.1 metres

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2020 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from the channel sampling program completed at the Eagle Zone on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. New channel sample results from the Eagle 3 roadcut exposure have expanded the footprint of the high-grade gold mineralization at the Eagle Zone 40 metres ("m") further to the southeast.

The Eagle 3 outcrop is the furthest southeast bedrock exposure of the wide alteration system associated with the Royal Shear. Approximately 126 m of roadcut outcrop exposure of moderate to strong iron-carbonate ("ankerite") altered and in-part sheared mafic volcanics were systematically channel sampled over the entire length. The strongest gold mineralization was returned from a northwest striking oxidized hematitic shear that averaged 4.88 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 23.5 m, including two higher grade intervals of 8.60 gpt gold over 9.1 m and 10.87 gpt gold over 2.1 m. This mineralized shear appears to be subparallel in strike and dip to the overall Royal Shear system.

The following table summarizes gold and antimony grade ("Sb %") for the Eagle Zone channel samples collected to date. Eagle 3 results are newly reported here.

Eagle Zone Channel Sample Results

Eagle Zone

Outcrop Name Horizontal Channel Sample width (m) Gold (gpt) Sb % Eagle 0 17.7 3.63 0.26 includes 3.7 7.19 0.13 & includes 4.9 6.35 0.72 Eagle 1 31.5 5.89 0.64 includes 9.1 9.69 0.45 Eagle 1 3.7 4.63 0.37 Eagle 2 1.8 5.28 0.17 Eagle 2 1.8 4.94 0.05 Eagle 3 23.5 4.88 0.22 includes 9.1 8.60 0.39 & includes 2.1 10.87 0.53 Eagle South 13.4 6.92 0.05 includes 9.6 8.97 0.07



An updated map showing Eagle and associated Eagle South Zone channel samples with gold grades and the interpreted mineralized trends and a summary of individual channel samples reported from Eagle 3 are appended below and available on the Company website.

At the Eagle Zone, gold mineralization discovered to date is associated with strong ankerite alteration within brittle-ductile shearing in the footwall of the Royal Shear. The Royal Shear is a multi-strand reverse fault striking northwest (325 degrees) and steeply dipping to the southwest with collective deformation up to 170 m wide primarily within altered mafic volcanics. Ankerite-quartz breccia and oxidized sulphidic shear zones are well developed within the various strands of the Royal Shear and gold-mineralized examples have been identified with apparent widths up to 15 m. Secondary syn-mineral faults or fractures striking northerly (020 degrees) and steeply west dipping are occasionally healed with quartz-stibnite veins and exhibit horizontal strike slip movement with minor displacement. The confluence of these 325 and 020 degree structures may form approximately east-west trending dilatant zones controlling gold deposition within the different brittle-ductile strands of the Royal Shear. Examples of these dilatant zones have been identified at the Eagle 0, Eagle 1 and Eagle 3 outcrops with grades and apparent widths at surface of 3.63 gpt Au over 17.7 m, 5.89 gpt Au over 31.5 m and 4.88 gpt Au over 23.5 m, respectively.

Further work is required to determine geologic structural controls of the higher-grade gold mineralization at the Eagle Zone and within the entire Royal Shear. Aside from the 325 & 020 degree intersection, other features that may control wider zones of mineralization include unit competency differences, emplacement of feldspar porphyry dykes, and regional structural deflections.

Mineralization at Eagle is open to expansion in all directions as there is little outcrop exposure outside of these roadcuts due to thick pumice tephra-ash that blankets the property. The Company has collected approximately 1,000 biogeochemical samples along the 2.5 km extent of the Royal Shear in an attempt to detect blind mineralization along trend. Results will be reported once received.

On the Royal Shear systematic channel sampling was completed in early October and all samples submitted for gold and multielement analysis. Results of the channel sampling for the Eagle and Eagle South Zone have now been completely reported. Results from channel sampling at Imperial, Crown and Merit Zones will be reported when received.

The company has now received a drill permit and is expecting to be mobilizing a reverse circulation drill program shortly. Initial plans include drill testing at the Eagle and Eagle South Zones. The Company is proud of its efforts to engage and inform the local communities including the First Nation communities. Prior to mobilization for this drilling program, engagement and dialogue will continue with the affected First Nation communities to determine how we may be able to dovetail opportunities for mutually beneficial participation.

The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property in September 2019. The Property was previously explored with trenching and diamond drilling from 1985 through 2008. The last program of drilling in 2008 targeted the Imperial Zone and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 gpt gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8m true width).

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Endurance Gold Corp.

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corp. www.endurancegold.com

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer "demolition" chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. In 2020 all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Endurance Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/616859/Endurance-Reports-488-gpt-Gold-Over-235-Metres-at-Reliance-Gold-Property