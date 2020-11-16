Norden Crown Commences Diamond Drilling at Östra Silvberg

VANCOUVER, Nov. 16, 2020 - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: BORMF) (Frankfurt: 03E) is pleased to announce an initial 2,500 meter diamond drill program at the Östra Silvberg Prospect located on the Gumsberg License, in the Bergslagan Province in southern Sweden. Arctic Drilling has mobilized and drilling commenced on November 10, 2020. The objective of ongoing drilling at Östra Silvberg is to expand the Main Zone and the newly discovered high-grade South Zone (see the Company's news release dated March 4, 2019) with step down (down plunge) and step out (along strike) drill expansion. Previous drilling in the South Zone by Norden Crown returned multiple high grade intercept including 10.94 metres of 656.7 g/t silver, 16.97% zinc, 8.52% lead and 0.76 g/t gold (BM-17-005) south of the main Östra Silvberg mine workings (see the Company's news releases dated February 28, 2018, March 4, 2019 and July 9, 2019.)

"We are thrilled to continue testing the new Östra Silvberg South Discovery and to continue the expansion of its high-grade silver-zinc-lead mineralized zones." stated Patricio Varas, CEO. "Drilling completed to date on this zone has returned consistent high-grade intercepts from below surface to roughly 250 metres and remains open at depth and along strike. We cannot wait to see what further delineation drilling may deliver in this campaign. "

Östra Silvberg South Zone Discovery

In December 2018 and January 2019, Norden Crown completed nine diamond drill holes in the vicinity of the past producing Östra Silvberg Mine. Diamond drilling tested prospective stratigraphy east, west and down-plunge of the previously reported intercept from BM-17-005, which returned 10.94 metres of 656.7 g/t silver, 16.97% zinc, 8.52% lead and 0.76 g/t gold south of the main Östra Silvberg mine workings (see Boreal News Release dated February 28, 2018). Holes GUM-18-006, GUM-18-008 and GUM-18-009 tested the down-plunge and along-strike continuity of newly recognized remobilized silver-zinc-lead-gold mineralization that occurs 50 metres south of the historical workings which was intercepted in BM-17-005 in Boreal's 2017/2018 program and again in holes BM-18-003 and BM-18-004. GUM-18-007 tested the down plunge extent of historically mined mineralization exposed at surface. Drill holes GUM-18-006 through GUM-18-009 expanded the newly discovered zone. Drill hole GUM-18-006 cut two zones of pyrite-rich massive sulphide lenses which returned significant lead-zinc mineralization interpreted to represent the primary sulphide source of the remobilized sulphides.

Table 1. Key drill Intercepts by Norden Crown at Östra Silvberg.

HOLE FROM TO Length AG AU ZN PB AG ID METERS METERS METERS G/T G/T (%) (%) EQ BM-17-05 122.30 133.24 10.94 656.70 0.76 16.97 8.52 1573.56 GUM-18-03 105.00 116.00 11.00 239.00 0.96 5.89 2.51 605.58 GUM-18-04 162.16 173.17 11.01 275.12 0.77 7.45 2.65 685.16 GUM-18-06 210.84 223.44 12.60 18.53 0.08 6.73 1.99 323.72 GUM-18-07 103.58 104.75 1.17 32.00 0.44 2.67 1.27 202.31 GUM-18-08 190.75 196.40 5.65 289.32 1.08 8.75 4.67 830.06 GUM-18-09 105.02 105.94 0.92 32.80 0.23 3.98 0.94 222.61

The presence of high-grade remobilized veins and primary volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization significantly upgrades the potential at Östra Silvberg.

About the Gumsberg Project

The strategically situated Gumsberg project consists of six exploration licenses in the Bergslagen Province of southern Sweden totaling over 18,300 hectares, where multiple zones of VMS and related styles of mineralization occur. Silver-rich mineralization at Gumsberg was mined from the 13th century through the early 1900s, with over 30 historic mines present on the property, most notably the Östra Silvberg Mine which was the largest silver mine in Sweden between 1250 and 1590. Despite its long-lived production history, relatively little modern exploration has taken place on the project. New geologic interpretations, geophysical surveys and reconnaissance drilling have led to the identification of multiple new exploration targets near the historic workings.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has read and approved all technical and scientific information contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden Crown.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of silver, zinc, copper, and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration techniques. The Company is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

