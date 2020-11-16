Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. Announces Mining Lease Reinstated

Vancouver, November 16, 2020 - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is announcing that the Chief Gold Commissioner has made the decision to reinstate the Company's Mining Lease #1069796.

The Chief Gold Commissioner has given PBM until May 20, 2021 to conclude the application for the lease term renewal. Should more time be required to reach a decision on a mining lease term renewal application, PBM may apply for an additional extension of time.

In the Reasons for Decision document, the Chief Gold Commissioner states, "In exercising my discretion to reinstate mining lease 1069796, the factors I consider to be of particular significance are the long standing exploration history and development, the significant investment of PBM to date, the extraordinary prejudice to PBM compared to the relatively small impacts to the intervening claim holders, and the inadvertent nature of PBM's error."

