Golden Independence Engages Resource & Water Consultants

Vancouver, November 16, 2020 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged Dyer Engineering Consultants, Inc. ("Dyer") and JUB Engineers, Inc. ("JUB), both of Reno, Nevada to assist with Civil Engineering design work and water right permitting for the Company's flagship Independence gold project in Battle Mountain, Nevada. James Ashton, P.E., has been engaged to update the resource model and provide initial pit and waste dump designs necessary for permitting. Mr. Ashton has over 32 years of mine engineering and management experience.

"We have engaged Dyer to begin with the compilation of data ahead of the planned resource estimate in Q1/2020," commented CEO Tim Henneberry. "We selected Dyer because they assisted in calculating the historic 2010 resource estimate, and have a deep understanding of the project gained over the past decade. In addition, we have engaged JUB Engineers to undertake permitting of water rights for a proposed heap-leach operation targeting the surficial oxide resource. Similarly with Dyer, JUB also has an extensive history with the project as they successfully spearheaded the previously-granted water right application on the Independence claims."

James Ashton stated: "As my involvement with this project began with the development of the historic 2010 resource estimate, I have a great deal of familiarity and understanding of this project. I have commenced working on updating the resource model, incorporating the results from 56 holes completed after the cut-off date for the historic estimate, in addition to the ongoing drill program. My early re-engagement combined with my long project association and knowledge gives me the confidence that a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate can be completed in short order following the availability of final assay results from the Q4/2020 drill program. Based on an initial review of all available data, I see the potential for significant growth in the oxide resource compared to the historic estimate."

About Dyer Engineering Consultants, Inc. and JUB Engineers, Inc.

Dyer Engineering Consultants, Inc. (https://www.dyerengineering.com/) is a multi-discipline civil engineering firm based in Reno, Nevada, specializing in aviation, development, environmental, mining, and water resources engineering.

JUB Engineers, Inc. (https://web.jub.com/), is a fully integrated civil engineering firm with expertise in transportation engineering, water resources, and land development-just to name a few. We plan and execute projects with precision and in a timely, effective manner.

Dyer and JUB, which recently merged in January 2020, both have extensive track records of project development across multiple sectors and in varying sizes.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada. Nevada Gold Mines is a joint venture owned 61.5% by Barrick Gold Corp. and 38.5% by Newmont Corp..

