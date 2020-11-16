Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Contract with Zimtu Capital Corp.

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2020 - Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXv: ZC; FSE: ZCT1) ("Zimtu") whereas Zimtu shall provide Commerce Resources services under the ZimtuADVANTAGE program.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance, and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month, payable in advance, for a period of twelve months.

About Commerce Resources Corp.

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element/ Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia.

For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit http://www.zimtu.com.

