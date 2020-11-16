Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Commerce Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, November 16, 2020 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXv: CCE; FSE: D7H0) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Commerce Resources

Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element/ Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia. For more information, please visit the company website at www.commerceresources.com.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that invests with the objective of achieving long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information visit http://www.zimtu.com.

