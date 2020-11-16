QC Copper & Gold Announces Private Placement for up to $3.0 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 consisting of a combination of: (i) a minimum of $2,000,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit and (ii) flow-through units of the Company (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.18 per FT Unit.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (a "FT Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "FT Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.22 per FT Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units towards its exploration and development work on the Opemiska Copper Project in Chapais, Quebec, and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of FT Units towards its exploration work on the Opemiska Copper Project in Chapais, Quebec.

The Common Shares and Warrants underlying the Units and the FT Common Shares and FT Warrants underlying the FT Units to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day closing of the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fee equal to 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of Units and FT Units, payable in Units at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

The issuance of the Units and FT Units, and payment of the Finder's Fee is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

