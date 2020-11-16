Generation Mining Provides Information on Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, November 16, 2020 - Generation Mining Ltd. (TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide details of the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on November 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time), at 100 King Street West, Suite 7010, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1B1. The Company is offering its shareholders the option to listen to the Meeting via teleconference using the following details:

To dial using one tap mobile: +13126266799,,89479369702#,,,,,,0#,,595888# US (Chicago)

+13462487799,,89479369702#,,,,,,0#,,595888# US (Houston)



Meeting ID: 894 7936 9702

Password: 595888

To dial by location: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 778 907 2071 (Canada)

+1 204 272 7920 (Canada)

+1 438 809 7799 (Canada)

+1 587 328 1099 (Canada)

+1 647 374 4685 (Canada)

+1 647 558 0588 (Canada)

To find your local number open the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcnbPr2P7V

In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89479369702?pwd=aXAwZSsvcDVHdEVQMmhqNXZKQis1Zz09





In the context of the effort to mitigate potential risk to the health and safety associated with COVID-19 and in compliance with the orders and directives of the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto, the shareholders are being discouraged from attending the Meeting in person. All shareholders are encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in the manner set out in the management information circular of the Company dated October 9, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Shareholders attending via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

About the Company

The Company's focus is the development of the Marathon Palladium-Copper Project, the largest undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. The Company acquired a 51% interest in the Marathon Project from Sibanye Stillwater in 2019 and is in the process of increasing that ownership to 80%. A feasibility study was started in the second quarter of 2020 with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 640-2934

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address the ability of the Company and Sibanye Stillwater to vary their respective participating interests in the Marathon Property, Mineral Resource and Reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, among other factors, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

