Liberty One Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, November 17, 2020 - Liberty One Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LBY) (the "Company") announces that it intends to consolidate its share capital on a ten (10) old to one (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is subject to receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV Acceptance"). The Company will continue to trade after the Consolidation under the name " Liberty One Lithium Corp. ". The Company will disseminate a further news release upon TSXV Acceptance, which will set out the effective date for the Consolidation.

