Silver Tiger Intersects 2,049 g/t AgEq over 0.5 Meters on the Protectora Vein and 1,121 g/t AgEq OVER 0.7 Meters on the Caleigh Vein at El Tigre

HALIFAX, November 17, 2020 - Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQB:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") has intersected high grade silver and gold mineralization in the Protectora and Caleigh veins within the El Tigre gold alteration zone approximately 1.7 kilometers north of the historic El Tigre Mine.

Silver Tiger is pleased to provide drill results for its first 10 drill holes on the Protectora and Caleigh veins approximately 1.7 kilometers north of the historic El Tigre Mine. Highlights from the drilling include the following:

Hole 163 on the Protectora Vein - 0.5 meters grading 2,049.1 g/t AgEq from 16.9 meters to 17.4 meters consisting of 1,782 gpt Ag and 3.56 gpt Au and a second intercept of 0.5 meters grading 1,440.6 gpt AgEq from 51.9 meters to 52.4 meters consisting of 1,374 gpt Ag and 0.89 gpt Au

Hole 164 on the Protectora Vein - 0.5 meters grading 1,592.5 g/t AgEq from 17 meters to 17.5 meters consisting of 805 gpt Ag and 10.50 gpt Au

Hole 158 on the Caleigh Vein - 0.7 meters grading 1,121.6 g/t AgEq from 90 meters to 90.7 meters consisting of 815 gpt Ag and 4.09 gpt Au

Hole 156 on the Caleigh Vein - 0.3 meters grading 1,284.0 g/t AgEq from 82 meters to 82.3 meters consisting of 752 gpt Ag and 7.09 gpt Au.

All of these high grade veins are within the El Tigre Formation, a gold alteration zone which can be up to 150 meters thick. The silver equivalent ratios are based on a silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Ag:Au). See attached cross sections 6650 and 6675.

Glenn Jessome, President and CEO of Silver Tiger remarked "The historic El Tigre Mine just to the south of our current drilling produced over 100 million silver equivalent ounces at an average grade of over 2 kilograms per ton silver equivalent between 1908 and 1938 (Craig, 2012). Our initial results from the first 10 holes of the 2020 drilling program on the Protectora and Caleigh Veins has intersected near surface high-grade silver mineralization similar to that mined a century ago at the historic El Tigre Mine. Just as exciting for us are the first intercepts of the gold alteration zone around the high grade silver veins like the gold halo that delivered the majority of our National Instrument 43-101 resource estimate around the historic El Tigre Mine. We are drilling with 3 diamond drill rigs and will continue to test the strike extensions of the Caleigh, Protectora and Fundadora Veins. I am very pleased with the rapid progress our drilling and exploration teams have made."

Cross Sections 6650 and 6675 below show the Silver Tiger drill holes begin approximately 1.7 kilometers north of the end of the historic El Tigre Mine in approximately the middle of the vein extensions north of the mine. Cross Section 6675 is 25 meters North of Cross Section 6650.

El Tigre Cross Section 6650

El Tigre Cross Section 6675

Drill Results - Protectora Vein

Hole ID Section Comment From To Length(1) Au Ag AuEq75(2) AgEq75(2) m m m g/t g/t g/t g/t ET-20-152 6650N Protectora Vein 137.6 138.2 0.6 0.78 90.4 1.99 149.2 FW Alteration Zone 153.1 154.9 1.8 0.26 7.1 0.36 27.0 FW Alteration Zone 163.1 167.6 4.5 0.34 7.5 0.44 33.1 ET-20-153 6650N HW Alteration Zone 38.5 45.0 6.5 0.09 10.3 0.23 17.0 HW Alteration Zone 137.0 151.3 14.3 0.45 33.3 0.89 67.0 Protectora Vein 150.1 150.8 0.7 0.64 238.0 3.81 285.7 FW Alteration Zone 165.5 172.5 7.0 0.37 10.6 0.51 38.0 FW Alteration Zone 194.1 199.3 5.2 0.65 8.3 0.76 56.9 ET-20-159 6610N HW Alteration Zone 7.0 38.1 31.1 0.29 15.6 0.50 37.4 including 7.8 15.0 7.2 0.71 6.1 0.79 59.4 HW Alteration Zone 50.1 64.6 14.5 0.28 9.1 0.40 30.0 Protectora Vein 55.4 55.9 0.5 0.70 33.9 1.15 86.3 FW Alteration Zone 99.8 104.3 4.5 0.36 0.8 0.37 27.8 Hole ID Section Comment From To Length(1) Au Ag AuEq75(2) AgEq75(2) m m m g/t g/t g/t g/t ET-20-161 6610N HW Alteration Zone 7.5 39.1 31.6 0.16 10.7 0.31 23.0 FW Alteration Zone 48.1 95.1 45.4 0.33 8.5 0.44 33.4 Protectora Vein Void5 56.4 58.0 1.6 * * * * FW Alteration Zone 114.0 119.0 5.0 0.17 0.3 0.18 13.3 ET-20-163 6675N HW Alteration Zone2 8.0 18.4 8.5 0.42 165.5 2.63 197.1 Protectora Vein Void5 11.3 13.2 1.9 * * * * Including 15.2 18.4 3.2 0.74 335.1 5.21 390.7 Protectora Vein 16.9 17.4 0.5 3.56 1,782.0 27.32 2,049.1 FW Vein 51.4 52.4 1.0 0.48 727.3 10.17 762.9 Including 51.9 52.4 0.5 0.89 1,374.0 19.21 1,440.6 ET-20-164 6675N HW Alteration Zone 17.0 28.4 11.4 0.66 87.1 1.82 136.8 Including 17.0 18.2 1.2 4.59 370.4 9.52 714.4 Protectora Vein 17.0 17.5 0.5 10.50 805.0 21.23 1,592.5 FW Alteration Zone 41.6 46.1 4.5 0.17 8.7 0.29 21.4 FW Alteration Zone 71.2 78.8 7.6 0.12 15.8 0.33 24.9 FW Alteration Zone 96.9 104.7 7.9 0.21 2.7 0.25 18.7 FW Alteration Zone 113.0 114.4 1.3 0.28 0.9 0.30 22.2 ET-20-165 6675N HW Alteration Zone 19.2 59.7 40.5 0.34 27.0 0.70 52.5 including 22.0 25.5 3.5 1.75 77.0 2.78 208.4 including 37.1 38.4 1.3 1.35 134.8 3.15 236.0 Protectora Vein 37.9 38.4 0.5 2.51 287.0 6.34 475.6 FW Alteration Zone 81.7 87.7 6.0 0.20 1.6 0.22 16.5

Notes:

Not true width. Gold Equivalent ("EqAu75") ratios and Silver Equivalent ("EqAg75) ratios are based on silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). HW - hanging wall FW - foot wall

* Void related to old mine workings

Drill Results - Caleigh Vein

Hole ID Section Comment From To Length(1) Au Ag AuEq75(2) AgEq75(2) m m m g/t g/t g/t g/t ET-20-152 6650N HW Alteration Zone 41.9 47.3 5.4 0.19 15.5 0.40 29.9 Caleigh Vein 44.7 45.7 1.0 0.40 53.0 1.10 82.8 FW Alteration Zone 69.7 76.0 6.3 0.30 4.9 0.37 27.5 FW Alteration Zone 98.5 102.3 3.8 0.09 41.1 0.64 48.1 FW Alteration Zone 100.7 101.3 0.6 0.23 191.0 2.77 207.9 HW Alteration Zone 128.3 144.9 16.6 0.49 11.3 0.64 47.9 ET-20-156 6650N HW Alteration Zone 67.8 69.3 1.5 0.08 10.5 0.22 16.3 Caleigh Vein 82.0 82.3 0.3 7.09 752.0 17.12 1,284.0 ET-20-157 6635N Caleigh Vein 91.2 92.1 0.9 0.42 0.7 0.43 32.0 ET-20-158 6650N HW Alteration Zone 89.1 91.2 2.1 1.46 280.5 5.20 390.1 Caleigh Vein 90.0 90.7 0.7 4.09 815.0 14.95 1,121.6

Notes:

Not true width. Gold Equivalent ("EqAu75") ratios and Silver Equivalent ("EqAg75) ratios are based on silver to gold price ratio of 75:1 (Au:Ag). HW - hanging wall FW - foot wall

Drill Hole Location Table

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip Total Depth ET-20-152 670697 3386642 1999 90 -25 176.9 ET-20-153 670697 3386642 1999 90 -35 207.4 ET-20-156 670684 3386642 2002 90 -45 102.2 ET-20-157 670679 3386637 2001 90 -45 114.4 ET-20-158 670679 3386647 2002 90 -45 131.2 ET-20-159 670788 3386609 2057 90 -37 115.9 ET-20-161 670788 3386609 2057 90 -47 149.5 ET-20-163 670819 3386681 2023 90 -25 61.0 ET-20-164 670819 3386681 2023 90 -45 114.4 ET-20-165 670819 3386681 2023 90 -65 103.7

El Tigre Resource Estimate

After acquiring El Tigre, Silver Tiger drilled 12,500 meters to define the wide halo of near surface gold mineralization around the mined high-grade veins of the historic El Tigre Mine. This allowed Silver Tiger to deliver a maiden resource estimate for the El Tigre Property to a depth of 150 meters containing indicated resources of 661,000 gold equivalent ounces at 0.77 g/t (21 g/t silver and 0.51 g/t gold) and inferred resources of 341,000 gold equivalent ounces at 1.59 g/t (88 g/t silver and 0.52 g/t gold). The complete National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report is available on the Corporation's website at www.silvertigermetals.com and on www.sedar.com under the Corporation's profile.

About the El Tigre Historic Mine District

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with much of the production coming from the El Tigre vein. Underground mining on the El Tigre vein extended 1,450 meters along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of 450 meters. By the time the mine closed in 1938, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

Silver Tiger's district scale El Tigre concessions are approximately 35 kilometers long and comprise 28,414 hectares, including 25 kilometers of the prolific Sierra Madre trend. The El Tigre silver and gold deposit is related to a series of high-grade epithermal veins controlled by a north-south trending structure cutting across the andesitic and rhyolitic tuffs of the Sierra Madre Volcanic Complex within a broad silver and gold mineralized prophylitic alteration zone developed in the El Tigre Formation that can be up to 150 meters wide. The veins dip steeply to the west and are typically 0.5 meter wide but locally can be up to 5 meters in width. The veins, structures and mineralized zones outcrop on surface and have been traced for 5.3 kilometers along strike in our brownfield exploration area. Historical mining and exploration activities focused on a 1.5 kilometer portion of the southern end of the deposits, principally on the El Tigre, Seitz Kelly and Sooy veins. The unexplored Caleigh, the Protectora and the Fundadora exposed veins continue north for more than 3 kilometers and are the target of Silver Tiger's current exploration.

Silver Tiger's limited drilling in these vein extensions located north of the historic El Tigre Mine intersected similar-style silver-gold mineralization in the El Tigre formation including a new discovery in the Caleigh Vein. Drill hole ET-17-144 returned 0.85 meters of the Caleigh Vein grading 10,128.9 g/t silver equivalent consisting of 7,338.9 g/t silver, 37.2 g/t gold (75:1 Ag:Au). Drill hole 144 was a step-out hole located approximately 1.7 kilometers to the north of the historic El Tigre Mine. The mineralized zone consists of several vuggy quartz veins and veinlets carrying galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, stromeyerite and pyrite within a strongly silicified and kaolinized alteration zone. As well, drill holes ET-17-145 and ET-17-148, which were drilled by Silver Tiger in its previous drill program, intersected similar-style silver-gold mineralization.

.

The Silver Tiger exploration team is fully funded for and is currently diamond drilling 20,000 meters of HQ core with three drill rigs targeting the 3 kilometers of vein extensions north of the historic El Tigre Mine. The drilling program is focused on the Caleigh, the Protectora and the Fundadora veins, all of which outcrop on surface and are exposed in exploration drifts in the three kilometers north of the historic El Tigre Mine.

Silver Tiger Launches New Website

Silver Tiger is pleased to announce that its new website is now live at www.silvertigermetals.com.

Covid 19 Response

As previously announced following the Mexican Health Ministry's decree which included mining as an essential service effective June 1, 2020, our exploration team got back to work at El Tigre in June, 2020. Our priority in June, July and August was to take all necessary steps at camp to meet strict Covid 19 protocols. Accommodations and sanitation were constructed or improved to meet the highest standards of safety during Covid 19. Medical services on site were improved, including mandatory Covid 19 testing of all persons entering the camp. All employees and contractors will be required by the Corporation to adhere to strict Covid 19 protocols as we continue to explore and drill El Tigre. We have created a remote isolated camp to minimize physical contact with surrounding communities. Silver Tiger has implemented these extraordinary measures to protect the health and safety of our employees, contractors and the community in which we operate.

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation - Silver Tiger's El Tigre Project

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations.

Access the Silver Tiger Metals Inc. Company Profile on VRIFY at: https://vrify.com

The VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation for Silver Tiger Metals Inc. can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/explore/decks/492 and on the Company's website at: www.silvertigermetals.com.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the Bureau Veritas facility in Hermosillo, Mexico. Bureau Veritas crushes the samples (Code PRP70-250) and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 200 mesh (Code PUL85). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code FA630) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code MA200 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code FA530).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed Silver Tiger's QA/QC protocols.

Qualified Person

David R. Duncan, P. Geo., V.P. Exploration of the Corporation, is the Qualified Person for Silver Tiger as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Duncan has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, resources and reserves, the ability to convert inferred resources to indicated resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to Delores, Santa Elena and Chispas, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

