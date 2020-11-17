Southern Empire to Start Sonic Drilling at the Oro Cruz Gold Project, California

November 17, 2020 - Southern Empire Resources Corp. (Southern Empire); (TSXV:SMP); (Frankfurt:5RE); (OTC:SMPEF) has engaged Yellow Jacket Drilling Services, Inc. to complete a first phase sonic drill program of the historical heap leach pads located on Southern Empire's Oro Cruz Gold Project in Imperial County, southeastern California.

Oro Cruz Gold Project - Historical Heap Leach Pad Phase 1 Sonic Drill Program Highlights:

- The 27 hole, phase 1 sonic drill program targets gold mineralization hosted in the historical Padre y Madre and American Girl heap leach pad materials - Approximately 470 metres (1,542 feet) of sonic drilling is set to start in early December 2020 - Gold assay results for 2020 surface sampling of the heap materials ranged from 0.128 to 2.078 grams gold/tonne (g Au/t; 0.004 to 0.061 oz gold/ton) - Notice-level permits have been received from the Bureau of Land Management - Conditional permitting has been obtained from Imperial County - Sonic drill program is expected to be completed approximately two weeks after starting

Assessment of Historical Heap Leach Pads - Objectives and Background

The current sonic drill program is designed to:

- determine the consistency of gold grades within the historical leach pads - provide sample material for metallurgical test work to optimize gold extraction methodology.

At Oro Cruz, historical mining of the American Girl, Padre y Madre, Queen and Cross oxide gold deposits by the American Girl Mining Joint Venture (AGMJV; then owned 53% by MK Gold Company and 47% by Hecla Mining Company) occurred between 1987 and 1996. At that time, gold was recovered by either heap leaching of lower-grade, or milling of higher-grade materials. AGMJV operations ceased in late 1996 because of declining gold prices, leaving the American Girl historical leach pad covering approximately 61 acres and the Padre y Madre historical leach pad covering approximately 22 acres.

Southern Empire believes that the gold-bearing material comprising the two historical leach pads may contain significant residual gold amenable to reprocessing and, as a first phase of assessment, collected 26 surface grab samples; 12 samples from the Padre y Madre and 14 samples from the American Girl historical heap leach pads. Gold assay results for these samples ranged from 0.128 to 2.078 g Au/t (0.004 to 0.061 oz gold/ton) and averaged 0.775 g Au/t and 0.535 g Au/tonne for the American Girl and Padre y Madre respectively; see full table of gold assay results in Southern Empire's news release of July 7, 2020.

About Yellow Jacket Drilling Services, Inc.

Yellow Jacket, of Phoenix, Arizona, are known throughout the western United States as a premier provider of innovative drilling services that upholds high standards of safety and preventative maintenance to ensure peak performance at the drill site.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Southern Empire is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in North America.

In the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, California, Southern Empire owns 100% of the historical gold producing American Girl Mine patented mining claims and holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the adjacent 2,160 hectare (5,338 acre) Oro Cruz Property located approximately 22.5 kilometres (km; 14 miles) southeast of the operating Mesquite gold mine of Equinox Gold Corp.

With a history that includes extensive drilling and large-scale open pit and underground mining by the American Girl Mining Joint Venture (53 per cent owned by MK Gold Company, then a subsidiary of Morrison Knudsen Corporation, and 47 per cent owned by Hecla Mining Company), which was suspended during the gold market downturn in 1996, the Oro Cruz Gold Project hosts many exploration targets in addition to a high-grade oxide gold zone that, based on the historical mine operation records, is amenable to conventional heap leach extractive methods.

Southern Empire is well-financed, having completed two oversubscribed, non-brokered private placement financings in 2020 (see Southern Empire's news releases dated March 18 and June 12, 2020 for details). With its strong working capital position, which also includes a significant equity holding in Bullfrog Gold Corp., Southern Empire has the resources to continue exploration and development programs at Oro Cruz and also consider new opportunities.

