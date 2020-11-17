Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Announces the Granting of Incentive Stock Options

Menü Artikel
17.11.2020  |  Accesswire
VANCOUVER, November 17, 2020 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG) ("Trifecta") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants, entitling them to purchase up to 2,325,000 common shares at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. These options will vest on a quarterly basis commencing three months from the date of grant.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.
Trifecta is a Canadian precious metal exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the acquisition and advancement of attractive exploration projects in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions.

